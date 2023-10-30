The cast of "Friends" is mourning the death of one of their core six.

Matthew Perry was found dead after an apparent drowning at this home Oct. 28. The actor was 54.

The surviving five cast members issued a statement on Oct. 30 that said they are "devastated" by Perry's death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The message was signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Perry is best known for playing Chandler Bing across all 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom "Friends." Chandler's character was wry, sarcastic and the butt of the recurring joke that no one knew what his job was.

His storylines included his fear of commitment, a troubled relationship with parents and eventually, a romance with Monica Geller, played by Cox, leading to marriage and children.

The friendship between the six titular friends at the heart of the show translated off the screen and into real life.

Amid Perry's decades-long battle with addiction, he previously said that while rewatching "Friends" was difficult due to what was occurring in his personal life, he credited the show's cast with "saving" him.

He specifically said Aniston was the cast member who checked in on him the most. In an interview with Diane Sawyer last year ahead of the release of his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he said, "She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that."

The "Friends" cast notably all reunited for a 2021 reunion special.

One of Cox's final lines from the special was shared on social media, ringing hauntingly true in the wake of Perry's death.

"This will be the last time that we're ever asked about the show as a group," she said.