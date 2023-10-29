Fans, costars, and fellow celebrities are mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, who died Oct. 28 at age 54.

A representative for the actor and law enforcement confirmed Perry’s death to NBC News. He was found at his home in Pacific Palisades after an apparent drowning. No cause of death has been officially determined.

Across social media, former costars of Perry shared tributes for the late actor, including the official “Friends” account on Instagram.

“We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing,” the post read. “He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

More posts honoring the actor poured in overnight and early Sunday morning.

Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Chandler's ex-girlfriend Janice on the show, also remembered the late Perry in a statement shared with NBC News, reading in part, “Matthew was an incredibly generous actor. There was no single time I stepped onto a stage with him that I did not feel lifted by his brilliance.”

“Even in his darkest moments his comedic timing was impeccable,” she said.

“Matthew suffered so terribly as his book revealed to the world. I hope he is at peace beyond that suffering. He died way too soon and will be missed by all who loved and knew him in life, and as the beloved Chandler Bing.”

Maggie Wheeler as Janice Hosenstein, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing filming an episode of "Friends." NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Wheeler also shared a tribute on Instagram alongside a photo of the two from the show

“What a loss.The world will miss you Mathew Perry,” Wheeler wrote. “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Adele

The Los Angeles Times reported that Adele took a moment during her Las Vegas residency performance to pay tribute to the late actor.

On stage, Adele reflected on Perry’s death despite not knowing him, sharing that some of her favorite memories when she was young involved the actor’s character Chandler. She said her friend Andrew did a great impression of the character and would whip it out to make his friends laugh.

“If any of us were having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler and I remember that character for the rest of my life,” she said in part.

Morgan Fairchild

Morgan Fairchild, who portrayed Chandler’s mother on the iconic sitcom, also shared a touching sentiment about the late actor on X.

“I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry,” Fairchild wrote. “The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest.”

Matthew Perry as his "Friends" character" Chandler Bing, Morgan Fairchild as her "Friends" character Nora Tyler Bing. NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Fairchild also shared a sweet note about Perry as a child, responding to a fan on X who shared their condolences for her loss.

“Yes, and he used to visit our sets of Flamingo Rd and Falcon Crest when his dad worked with me there and he was a little kid,” she wrote. “Just heartbroken.”

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred with Perry on the TV series “The Odd Couple,” shared several tributes to her late costar following his death.

In one post on Instagram, she shared a cast photo followed by a snap of Brown and Perry sitting next to one another on stage.

“Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today. The entire entertainment world has,” she wrote. “I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. I am heartbroken to hear of his passing. And am sad for the great talent the world has lost because of it.”

Hours after sharing her initial post, Brown posted again on Instagram, this time sharing her love for Perry.

She posted another photo of the two sitting side by side on stage as she appeared to laugh at something he said, followed by another photo that included the show’s cast.

“We love you, Matty,” she simply wrote.

Shannen Doherty

Perry made a guest appearance on “90210” as Roger Azarian, but his friendship with Shannen Doherty went far beyond his role on the show.

Doherty posted a lengthy tribute to Perry on Instagram, sharing a photo posing with Perry and another friend, Roger Castillo, in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ dugout. In the caption, she recalled growing up with Perry and shared several funny stories about the shenanigans the group, including the late actor, would get into.

“We just always had fun and supported each other,” she wrote in part. “You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language. And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humor.”

Doherty also shared that she and Perry once went on a date on Valentine’s Day, but her dad had to score them the reservation when Perry couldn’t reserve a table at a restaurant in Malibu.

“Our friendship spanned a long time,” Doherty added. “A lifetime really. I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail.”

Ian Ziering

Ian Ziering, who portrayed the role of Steve Sanders on “90210,” posted a tribute to Perry on his Instagram story with throwback photo.

“RIP Matthew,” he wrote on the post. “My heart goes out to his family and all he was dear to. What a great guy, so sad.”

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli, who starred with Perry in the sitcom “Sydney,” reshared a post about the late actor on her Instagram story.

“Rest in peace, sweet man,” she simply wrote on the post.

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry on “Parallel Lives,” mourned the loss of the actor on X.

“Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!” she wrote. “May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

Selma Blair

Selma Blair shared a loving tribute to Perry on Instagram, posting a selfie of the pair together.

“My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially,” she wrote. “Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis shared an emotional tribute to Perry on her Instagram story recalling her interactions with Perry on the sets of "The Whole Nine Yards" and its sequel, which the actor starred in with Rumer Willis' father, Bruce Willis.

“I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing,” she wrote. “When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sister and me and I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much.”

Willis added, “I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully.”

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, who attended the same elementary school as Perry, also shared a tribute on X, calling his death “shocking and saddening.”

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” he wrote. “Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.”