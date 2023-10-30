Matthew Perry's cause of death is still unknown pending a toxicology report and further investigation, authorities said.

The 54-year-old "Friends" star was pronounced dead on Oct. 28 of an apparent drowning after being found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his home in Pacific Palisades, California, police said.

It could be several weeks before an official conclusion is released about Perry's cause of death following a further investigation and toxicology testing by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

The cause of death was "deferred" and further investigation was requested, according to a report released on Oct. 29 by the medical examiner's office.

A source close to Perry told NBC News that actor was discovered unresponsive by his assistant, who called 911. Two law enforcement sources told NBC News there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene after receiving a call around 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 and pronounced Perry dead.

In an eerie foreshadowing of his death, Perry's final Instagram post on Oct. 23 showed him resting in a swimming pool at night.

Perry was candid in his 2022 memoir about his decades-long struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. He said in an interview with radio host Tom Power in Toronto last year that he never watched "Friends" because it reminded him of past struggles.

“I didn’t watch the show and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, ‘Drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine,’” he said in reference to different episodes over the years.

He was motivated to help others experiencing addiction issues. For several years, Perry turned his former Malibu home into a sober living facility.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” he said in the interview with Power.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved actor who portrayed Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on "Friends." Fans have also flocked to the New York City apartment building that was used for exterior shots on "Friends" to leave handwritten notes and other mementos.