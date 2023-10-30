The meaning behind ‘Mattman’ in Matthew Perry’s final post to Instagram

In his final post to Instagram days before his death, Matthew Perry shared an Instagram photo of himself relaxing in a swimming pool at night.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” he captioned the post, which was shared five days before his death.

Perry died at age 54 on Saturday, Oct. 28. He was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home and died of an apparent drowning, authorities say.

According to the editor-in-chief of People magazine, Wendy Naugle, the word “Mattman” in Perry’s final Instagram post referred to a project Perry was working on.

“He was writing a little script, that’s where the ‘Mattman’ reference comes from in his Instagram,” Naugle said during a visit to TODAY Monday.

Naugle also said the “Friends” star had been “doing very well” before his death, and had “signed on to a new drama film.”

Some of Perry’s other Instagram posts in October, including one photo of a pumpkin carved with the Batman logo, also featured the word “Mattman.”

This wasn’t the first time the late Perry had mentioned “Batman” publicly. His 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” included references to the superhero character.

“Someday you, too, might be called upon to do something important, so be ready for it,” the final sentence of the book reads. “And when whatever happens, just think, What would Batman do? and do that.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Perry, who played the lovably sarcastic Chandler Bing on “Friends” from 1994 to 2004.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well,” the co-creators of “Friends,” Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright, said in a statement to NBC News.

“This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”