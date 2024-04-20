Taylor Swift shares new candid videos, including one of Travis Kelce swooping in for a kiss

Taylor Swift is giving fans a glimpse into her personal life with a compilation of video clips — and they include an appearance from her NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

After releasing her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19, Swift posted a Youtube Short video and started a new challenge to the tune of her single with Post Malone, “Fortnight,”

"Share your 'fortnight' recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge 🤍 brought to you by YouTube Shorts," she wrote in the caption.

The video opens on Swift in the studio and quickly cuts to her cooking dinner at home as Kelce gives her a kiss on the cheek.

Other scenes include Swift sewing at home in a University of Kansas shirt, frosting cinnamon rolls, playing pickleball and hanging on a yacht with friends.

She's also seen exercising, drinking a fancy cocktail and visiting Singapore's Gardens by the Bay with Kelce.

Naturally, her cats also make an appearance.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023 and made their relationship public when the pop star made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on the tight end. She attended 13 total games of the NFL team's season, culminating in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February 2024.

Kelce and Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The two have spent plenty of time in both of their offseasons — Swift had been on a break from the international leg of her "Eras Tour" and Kelce's team doesn't have another game until the fall. They have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles — dining at sushi restaurants and going to bars — and recently attended Coachella together.

The two could be seen dancing in the crowds together at the Indio, California, festival. Swift, at one point, even sang along to her own song "Karma" during Ice Spice’s set. It's not clear if the famous pair will be attending the second weekend of the festival beginning April 19.