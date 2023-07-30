In this world, it's just Kelly Clarkson's insane vocals.

Kicking off her Las Vegas residency, tied to her latest studio album "Chemistry," the 41-year-old belted out a passionate and impressive rendition of Harry Styles' 2022 hit "As It Was."

Before the song, Clarkson revealed that at every show of her 10-night residency she plans to do "a little Kellyoke."

“We were supposed to sing this actually on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn’t get to perform it on the show," she said during the performance, per People.

Concertgoer Ta-Kuan Fuan shared footage of Clarkson's performance on social media.

Shutting her eyes for most of the verses, Clarkson seemed to feel every word as she began singing, "Holdin’ me back/ Gravity’s holdin’ me back/ I want you to hold out the palm of your hand/ Why don’t we leave it at that?"

Switching into a falsetto, Clarkson made a near seamless jump in vocal range when she hit the chorus, "You know it's not the same as it was."

At the end, the Grammy-winner added her own twist, belting out "As it was / You know it's not the same as it was."

Fans couldn't get enough of Clarkson's version of the pop hit, with one person commenting, "O.M.G. WOW! How did we not know we needed this cover?!!"

Another wrote, "She can sing anything, she’s the greatest singer today."

Time and time again, Clarkson brings down the house with her iconic covers during the popular “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show.

While speaking to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live!" in late June, Clarkson revealed some of her favorite songs to cover.

Specifically, she mentioned “Only Happens When It Rains” by Garbage, “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish and “Why” by Annie Lennox.

“I love Annie Lennox, and it’s like my favorite song. That probably is No. 1, my favorite,” Clarkson said.

She also included “Love Me Like a Man” by Bonnie Raitt and “I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)” by Aretha Franklin, the latter of which often makes an appearance in her bathroom.

“This is my favorite song to sing in the shower, by the way,” she said. “That’s TMI. My kids hate it because I sing it all the time.”