Kelly Clarkson pretty much hits it out of the park with every cover she does during her popular “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show, but are there covers she’s done that she thinks stand out above the rest?

The original “American Idol” winner, whose new album, “Chemistry,” is now available, listed the favorite covers that she’s done while appearing as a guest June 27 on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

So, what tracks made the cut?

Clarkson singled out “Only Happens When It Rains” by Garbage and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, the latter of which she put on her “Kellyoke” EP that she released in 2022.

Clarkson also named “Why” by Annie Lennox.

“I love Annie Lennox, and it’s like my favorite song. That probably is No. 1, my favorite,” she said.

She rounded out her list with “Love Me Like a Man” by Bonnie Raitt and “I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)” by Aretha Franklin, which has a special place in her heart, not to mention her bathroom.

Kelly Clarkson sings "Rumour Has It" by Adele, one of the many songs she's covered. YouTube

“This is my favorite song to sing in the shower, by the way,” she said. “That’s TMI. My kids hate it because I sing it all the time.”

“I love that song,” she added.

Clarkson has expressed her love for Franklin before.

“Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach,” she tweeted after the music legend died in 2018. “She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special.”