Kelly Clarkson is playing Vegas this summer. Here's how to get tickets

Kelly Clarkson is about to take over Sin City.

The pop superstar has announced she will headline a series of shows in Las Vegas this summer entitled "Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson."

“I’m going to be playing an exclusive Las Vegas engagement this July 28 through August 19 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood,” Clarkson said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on March 27 as the audience wildly cheered.

“I am only doing 10 shows. I could only commit to 10 shows. That’s why it’s exclusive. There’s only 10 shows. I ain’t adding more. I’m telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit minute of a break.”

Clarkson typically ends episodes of her show by surprising someone in her audience with $1,000. A few weeks ago, one woman, named Lily, won the cash and said she’d hoped she’d be able to use the money to buy concert tickets to see Clarkson. At the time, the singer hinted Lily might have a chance to do so in the near future.

Sure enough, Clarkson beamed Lily in at the close of the episode to let her know she'd be getting two free tickets to one of the shows, along with a two-night stay at Planet Hollywood and round-trip airfare.

Clarkson is gearing up for a 10-show run in Las Vegas. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Tickets for the engagement go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

Clarkson’s announcement comes on the heels of her other big news. On March 25, she revealed in a video posted to Twitter that she was releasing a new album called “Chemistry," which she had been working on for "close to three years" in the wake of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020.

“I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing because I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry. I’m sad,’” she said.

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship,” she continued. “And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

She didn’t give a release date for the album — which will be her 10th studio release — although she said music from it will be coming “soon,” while music from it will be coming “even sooner.”

This will mark Clarkson’s first collection of new music since 2021’s “When Christmas Comes Around...” and her first non-holiday release since “Meaning of Life.”

Clarkson had previously discussed the new album, hinting that it was on horizon.

“I had some time, finally. I’ve never had a summer off since I was, like, 16, and I was like, ‘I need it off,’” she told Variety in September 2022. “I think that created the space for me to really have time to go, ‘What am I comfortable with? What do I want to release?’ So I’m working on my album this week. It’s coming out next year.”