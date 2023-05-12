Kelly Clarkson rocks out for ‘Kellyoke’ with Killers cover

Kelly Clarkson is rocking out for "Kellyoke."

On the May 11 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson sang a cover of the Killers' 2004 hit song "Somebody Told Me," and it got her fans even more excited for her upcoming album, "Chemistry."

"This woman will always be my IDOL!!!!! No one does it better. Her band is always killin it. I am so excited for June!!!! Come on Chemistry!!!" one person commented on YouTube.

Another said, "Vocally, Kelly reigns supreme every time."

A third added, "I'm dreaming of a rock album. She can do it all and we all know that, but her voice in rock songs shines like diamond."

In April, Clarkson teased her new album when she released the first two singles, "Mine" and "Me," from "Chemistry."

In a press release, Clarkson said she wanted to release those two songs together because they represent different stages of heartbreak.

“I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship,” she said, hinting at her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. “There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

In an Instagram post in March, Clarkson revealed why she decided to call her album "Chemistry."

“It’s called ‘Chemistry’ because I was trying to find a word ... that really described the whole thing because I didn’t want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry. I’m sad,’ just one or two emotions,” she said. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly thing kinda going on in it.”

Clarkson has noted that there are some songs that didn't make the cut. Earlier this month, she told Entertainment Weekly that some songs were just "too truth-telling" to be on her "very honest" album that she created after she separated from Blackstock in 2020.

“I know people will hear this record and be like, ‘Oh, damn, she went there!’ and I’m like, ‘No, I promise you I didn’t,’” she said.