What are Destiny's Child members doing now? All about the 6 former members

Fans are still saying the name of Destiny's Child years after the group disbanded and went on to their own respective careers.

Their hit song "Say My Name" helped put the girl group on the map in 2000 and catapulted the careers of founding members Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Kelly Rowland. Michelle Williams, who joined the group that year, completed what became their trio, but only after founding members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson left the group in a dust up and were replaced by Williams and Farrah Franklin, who left just six months after joining.

The trio quickly made a name for themselves, releasing both solo and group albums, until the group officially disbanded in 2006. But Destiny's Child has remained relevant thanks to their timeless music and the super stardom of original member, Beyoncé, who has headlined the Super Bowl and Coachella, broken the record for most Grammy wins at 32, and launched her own company Parkwood Entertainment.

The original four members, Beyoncé, Rowland, Luckett and Roberson, plus Williams recently reunited at the premiere for Beyoncé's concert film "Renaissance" on Nov. 25. Two months before, the group met up in Houston to support Beyoncé at the "Renaissance" World Tour stop in her hometown.

The original members of Destiny's Child in 1998. Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives

Each Destiny's Child member has gone on to accomplish their own respective success.

Play one of their albums (or pop that CD in the player) as you read on to learn what they are all up to now.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Beyoncé on the opening night of her "Renaissance" tour on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

It comes as no surprise that the breakout star of the group has risen to the most prominence. The mother of three to Blue Ivy, 11, and 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z, recently concluded her "Renaissance" World Tour. The concert film, which showed behind-the-scenes footage from the tour, made its debut Dec. 1.

Before the tour, the "Cuff It" singer released her seventh studio album "Renaissance," which was nominated for nine Grammys and won four. Her career Grammy nominations total 88, a record she holds with her husband. But her 32 wins is a record she holds alone.

The mogul has also teased a forthcoming haircare line and has become known for her mentorship to the rising stars of music duo Chloe x Halle.

During her Destiny's Child's days, Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams released solo and group projects. Beyoncé told Oprah Winfrey in a joint interview with Rowland and Williams in 2004 that their friendship comes before the music. In fact, the group was launched because the original four members grew up as good friends with each other.

“We grew up together and we been in this group since we were 9 years old,” Beyoncé said. “We’ve shared our best memories and moments and some of our hardest moments. And that forces you to get so close that you can’t explain it to people.”

“It was so important for us to maintain our friendship,” she said.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland performing in Australia on Nov. 18. Don Arnold / WireImage

The "Coffee" singer is now acting in addition to singing. She's released multiple singles in recent years and stars in Lifetime's Christmas franchise "Merry Liddle Christmas." A fourth installment of the franchise was set to be in development earlier this year before the writers and actors Hollywood strikes began. The mother of two to Titan, 9, and Noah, 2, both of whom she shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon, has also recently starred in "Fantasy Football" and episodes of "Grown-ish" and "The Equalizer."

Plus, she regularly visits TODAY and even guest co-hosts the show on occasion. Back in 2016, the Rowland said she'll always miss her stage days with Destiny's Child but its members remain in touch.

“Of course I miss us being on stage,” she said, “but I don’t miss the ladies in that way (because) I see them all the time. We are still family. Those are my sisters. I call them when there’s great news, bad news, OK news. I love them to death. Michelle and Bey are my gems, the gems of my life.”

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams recently sang the national anthem at an NFL game. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Williams has become a mental health advocate as she shares her own bouts with depression. She released a book in 2021 titled "Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours Too."

Beforehand, she starred in reality show "Chad Loves Michelle" in 2018 with her then-fiancé Chad Johnson, a pastor. They later ended their engagement, but Williams is still involved in faith work and philanthropy. She recently did a mission trip to the Dominican Republic to support children's poverty organization Compassion.

Williams has dabbled in acting, too, starring in "Praise This," "Christmas in Harmony" and "American Soul" over the years. She was also a contestant on "Masked Singer" in 2019.

Her last single, "My Only Love Is You (Dance Remix)," released in 2020. But Williams said on the "Terrell Show" earlier this year that it was "always the plan" for the group to keep making music together and she still wants to.

“I didn’t want it to be (the last),” she said of the 2004 album. “I don’t know if we wanted it to be the last album, but that’s the way it is. If it was up to me, we’d still be flip-flopping. We’d still be group, solo, group, solo, group, solo.”

LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett speaking at the Festival Eats & Sip Stage at Crown Festival Park on November 11, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas. Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

Luckett has become known for her acting: She notably starred in the series “Rosewood” in 2017 as a con artist. Her acting credits also include “Greenleaf” and "Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

Music-wise, her last released single was in 2019 and she released an album in 2017. She's currently a partner with Mielle Organics, a natural hair product company, and she regularly posts hair videos on social media. She also makes various event appearances at festivals and on shows and podcasts.

Luckett grew up together with Rowland and Beyoncé, so naturally she was a part of their budding singing group. Luckett told the "Breakfast Club" in 2017 that she moved into the Knowles house when she was 12. Rowland lived there, too.

“I think the beautiful thing about DC is none of us came into this to use it as a platform to go solo,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “We were just four girls who wanted to sing. That’s it. I think the best thing that you can do is be a team player and play your role.”

Luckett famously left Destiny's Child amid the group's success with Roberson because they both thought the manager, Mathew Knowles, who is Beyoncé's father, underpaid them and showed favoritism toward Beyoncé and Rowland, per Business Insider. Luckett and Roberson demanded a management change and were later replaced with Williams and Franklin.

The two departing members later filed a lawsuit against Knowles, Beyoncé, Rowland, and record label Sony Music, for breach of contract, defamation, libel, and fraud, according to Rolling Stone. The matter was settled out of court in 2002.

"Things happened the way they were supposed to happen," Luckett recently said about it all. “Baby, everybody’s fine. We’ve done our therapy.”

LaTavia Roberson

LaTavia Roberson is an author and mother now. Prince Williams / WireImage

Roberson said in a 2016 interview with People that she and Luckett were ousted from Destiny's Child and that she first learned of it when watching Williams and Franklin lip-sync their vocals in the "Say My Name" video.

"It was very difficult," Roberson said of what happened. "I’m pretty sure that it was difficult for all of us — because we were young. My issue was always with the management; it was never with the girls.”

The tension surrounding that incident and subsequent lawsuit have dissipated over time as Roberson said in the same interview that it's all love between them now.

“Everybody has their lives, but I know as far as me being an original member with the girls that I started with," she said, "I support all of their careers, and their music’s been guiding me through a lot. It’s been wonderful,” she said.

Roberson is now a motivational speaker, actor and author, according to her Instagram bio. She released a memoir in 2017 and is mother to daughter Lyric, born in 2013, and son Londyn, born in 2019. Her acting credits include "But Deliver Us From Evil" and "The Hills." She also starred in TV One's "R&B Divas: Atlanta."

Farrah Franklin

Farrah Franklin still sings and is a music producer now. Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Franklin has released singles over the years and is a music producer now, her Instagram bio says.

She got her start doing theater and singing, she said in a 2019 interview with This Is 50. She later moved to Los Angeles to continue her acting career but ended up with Destiny's Child.

"I got called for a Destiny's Child audition for 'Bills, Bills, Bills,'" Franklin said in the interview. "I loved the band already, prior to (joining). I loved the songs. One of my middle names is Destiny ... They called me for the audition. They were like, 'You could've totally — you look like you would be in the group.'"

The audition was to act in the music video and Franklin said she played Beyoncé's friend in the video. The group later paid her to return for another day's work and the rest is history.

But her tenure in Destiny's Child was the most brief of all the members at just six months, she said in an interview with Vlad TV, and she explained why she left.

"Ultimately, it was management," Franklin told Vlad TV in a clip posted to YouTube in 2018. She said she felt like an outsider because she didn't grow up with the girls like they did with each other. She also said no one in the group cared about her except Williams.

"I kind of felt like I was a little bit like, 'OK, you need to be happy to be here, so just take it,'" she recalled. "And I did until I was tired of taking it from management and from someone who you don't want talking to you daughter that way or dealing with your daughter because my father had issues (with management)."

"Everybody's leaving for the same reason and we don't even know each other" she later said, referring to Luckett and Roberson.

Franklin describes her Destiny Child's stint as a learning experience.

"No, it wasn't that long; It was long enough to get my name out there and three passports and experience what I'm about to do now and be ready for it this time go round and know what I want and hopefully have the best team around me because that's what I feel I've been missing," she said.

The original members and Williams recently reuniting has ignited murmurings of the group potentially getting back together.

However, when asked about it in 2016, Rowland told the “Breakfast Club” that it doesn't come up in their conversations.

“The last time me and Bey were together was like I think two weeks ago when I stopped by rehearsals and we talk about everything else,” she said. “We really, really do. We talk about play dates with the kids and we talk about vacations and new opportunities.”