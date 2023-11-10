Iconic girl group Destiny's Child was, and is, one of the most well-known American girl groups of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

While many casual fans know the group as consisting of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Destiny's Child originally had a different make up.

When the group, then known as Girl's Tyme, came together in 1990, the original members were Knowles, Rowland and two other women: LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett.

The latter two women left the group in early 2000 and were replaced with Williams and Farrah Franklin. Franklin departed after only a few months with the band.

Destiny's Child at the 2000 Grammy Awards after the group shake-up, from left to right: Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams. Kirby Lee / WireImage

Now original member Luckett is opening up about what it was like to watch her former group skyrocket to success in 2000 with their hit “Say My Name.”

In an interview with digital variety talk show "The Terrell Show," Luckett told host Terrell Grice she remembered how she felt after hearing the hit.

“I do remember saying, ‘You know what, regardless of what’s going on, that’s a pretty good daggone song.’ I was probably more mad that I couldn’t be a part of that one … That was a good song. That song was different.”

She added that listening to the track "hurts," but is still special to her.

“I’m so glad I can laugh about it now. Jesus! The therapy, Lord!” she laughed, before joking “Take me now!”

Luckett and the other ousted founding member, Roberson, have long maintained that they were forced out of the group. Then they sued Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, claiming nepotism, before settling out of court.

“We know, the story goes, you didn’t know nothing about nothing. You see the ‘Say My Name’ video come on the screen and that’s how you figured out something is wrong here. You know, something is not quite right," Grice said to Luckett, who then began to sing Dru Hill’s “In My Bed.”

"Somebody’s sleeping in my bed. Somebody’s taking my place," she riffed, before giving a "shoutout to Michelle Williams! Hey girl! Hey boo!"

LeToya Luckett attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET on Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

She also jokingly recalled being upset when she saw the new foursome decked out in Dior outfits. “I was mad at that picture. I said, ‘Now that hurt. All the rest of this, OK, but y’all gonna have on Dior without me?!’ I worked hard, I deserve a scarf, a bag, a sock.”

However, she went on to say that everything turned out OK for her, despite the drama.

“Things happened the way they were supposed to happen," she said. "Baby, everybody’s fine. We’ve done our therapy…”

Luckett went on to have a successful solo career, dropping her self-titled album "LeToya" in July 2006. It went platinum by December of that year. She released several more solo albums and got into acting as well, most recently as a recurring character on the Own TV series, "Greenleaf."

She also attended Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour in Houston and added, "That's what’s beautiful, when people can just continue through life doing their thing, remove the negativity, not living in the past. Heal. Time heals all wounds. It must have been, God planned it that way. I’m not going to question the Lord."