It looks like we're all about to be Becky with the good hair.

Based on an Instagram post showing Beyoncé curling her hair, as well as a throwback shot getting her hair braided as a kid, the "Break My Soul" singer hinted at a possible hair care product in the works.

In the third and final image in the carousel, which she shared on May 16, the 41-year-old superstar wrote a message reminiscing on her first job in a hair salon and hoping to carry on her mother’s legacy as a hairdresser.

"How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" she began the note. "Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many entrepreneurial women in her salon.

"I saw first hand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls," Beyoncé continued. "I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

She signed the message with a heart and wrote, "B."

In the comments section, fans were all over the subtle announcement and hoping for a hair care line from Queen Bey.

"Omg please tell me we getting Beyoncé bundles!!!!" one Instagram user wrote.

Another wrote, "Ivy park hair line?!" with the eyes emoji.

Actor Erica Ngozi Nlewedim commented, "The 'Beyoncé hair' is already the name of a look so why not go into the business already," with the heart eyes and crying laughing emoji.

On Mother's Day on May 14, the music icon showed a massive image of her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, next to her father, Mathew Knowles, on a screen at a performance on her "Renaissance" tour.

"Happy Muva’s Day," Beyoncé wrote. "I love you so much Mama and I’m so grateful for all you do for me."

In a video included in the post, Beyoncé's mom is seen singing and dancing backstage as the singer gives her a shout out during the song "Savage."

Knowles-Lawson clearly keeps tabs on her daughter's fame and impact, recognizing when a traffic reporter cleverly used Beyoncé's song titles during a viral report.

“This Soo cool !! All Song tittles,” Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote in an Instagram post with NBC traffic reporter Sheila Watko’s segment.

The reporter said she "had to celebrate our girl Beyoncé" following the release of her "Renaissance" album, listing more than a dozen Beyoncé song titles and references during her segment.

During an interview on NBC Philadelphia, Watko said she "was gonna die" seeing the reposted report from Knowles-Lawson on social media.

“I mean, if Beyoncé is the queen — which she is — Miss Tina is the super queen? I mean she gave us Beyoncé, come on,” she said.