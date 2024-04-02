50 love quotes from movies that will have you at 'hello'

Romantic movies. They complete us.

There’s nothing so sweet as the meet-cute between Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in “Notting Hill” to make us smile, or the declaration of undying love at dawn between Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet at the end of “Pride and Prejudice” to bring on the tears.

In fact, it’s the rom-coms, bittersweet love stories, passionate kisses, happily-ever-afters and memorable love quotes from movies like “Jerry Maguire,” “The Holiday” and “Casablanca” that warm our hearts and even inspire our dreams.

Whether it’s Renée Zellweger’s, “Shut up — you had me at ‘hello’” or Patrick Swayze’s “Nobody puts Baby in a corner,” these fabulous romance films and their well-written lines are the stuff of modern-day fairytales.

To ensure you’ve got all the best sayings at your fingertips, we’ve collected a list of short, funny and moving love quotes from the very best romance movies to use however you see fit.

In the compilation below, you’ll find quotes from “The Holiday,” “Love Actually,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and, of course, the 1987 classic, “Moonstruck” in which Rose Castorini (Olympia Dukakis) memorably asks her daughter, Loretta (Cher), if she loves Ronny (Nicolas Cage).

Her iconic reply? “Ma, I love him awful.”

So, read on to see if your favorite film makes the list. Either way, we’re sure you’re going to love these romantic movie quotes ... most ardently.

Romantic love quotes from movies

“You complete me.” — Jerry Maguire, “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

“Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, she walks into mine.” — Rick Blaine, “Casablanca” (1942)

“I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” — Anna Scott, “Notting Hill” (1999)

“I wanted it to be you. I wanted it to be you so badly.” Kathleen Kelly, “You’ve Got Mail” (1998)

“You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.” — Rhett Butler, “Gone With the Wind” (1939)

“It’s amazing, Molly. The love inside? You take it with you.” — Sam Wheat, “Ghost” (1990)

“I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Harry Burns, “When Harry Met Sally...” (1989)

“To me, you are perfect.” — Mark, “Love Actually” (2003)

“I love you. Not like they told you love is. And I didn’t know this either, but love don’t make things nice. It ruins everything. It breaks your heart. It makes things a mess. We aren’t here to make things perfect. Snowflakes are perfect. Stars are perfect. Not us. Not us. We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die.” — Ronny Cammareri, “Moonstruck” (1987)

“Somewhere out there is a young lady who I think will never be a nun.” — The Baroness, “The Sound of Music” (1965)

“You have bewitched me, body and soul. And I love ... I love ... I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.” — Mr. Darcy, “Pride and Prejudice” (2005)

“If you were a melody...I used only the good notes.” — Miles, “The Holiday”

“Maybe it just means that we should remember that we forgot they were something ... anyway, it’s about old friends.” — Sally Albright, “When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

“It’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard. And we’re gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, everyday.” — Noah, “The Notebook” (2004)

“Most of all, I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you.” — Baby Houseman, “Dirty Dancing” (1987)

“People do fall in love. People do belong to each other, because that’s the only chance anybody’s got for real happiness.” — Paul Varjak, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961)

“I fell in love with him the way you fall asleep. Slowly, and then all at once.” — Hazel, “The Fault in Our Stars” (2014)

“I wish I knew how to quit you.” — Jack Twist, “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

“The truth of it is, I’ve loved you from the first second I met you.” — Charles, “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994)

“Winning that ticket, Rose, was the best thing that ever happened to me. It brought me to you and I’m thankful for that, Rose. I’m thankful. You must ... you must ... you must do me this honor, you must promise me that you’ll survive. That you won’t give up, no matter what happens.” — Jack Dawson, “Titanic” (1997)

“Ma, I love him awful.” — Loretta Castorini, “Moonstruck” (1987)

“How are you leaning is a lot different than hugging. Hugging’s very different. Hugging? That involves arms and hands. And leaning, his whole body’s moving in, like this. Leaning involves ... wanting ... and accepting ... leaning ...” — Jack, “While You Were Sleeping” (1995)

Funny love quotes from movies

“Snap out of it!” — Loretta Castorini, “Moonstruck” (1987)

“Our love fern! It’s dead!” — Andie, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

“I wanna make you smile, whenever you’re sad, carry you around when your arthritis is bad, all I wanna do, is grow old with you.” — Robbie Hart, “The Wedding Singer” (1998)

“One question: Are you here because you need someone or because you need me? Forget it ... I don’t care.” — Lloyd Dobler, “Say Anything.” (1989)

“You see how picky I am about my shoes and they only go on my feet.” — Cher, “Clueless” (1995)

“It’s not everyday you find a girl who’ll flash someone to get you out of detention.” — Patrick Verona “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

“Only the deepest love will persuade me into matrimony, which is why I will end up an old maid.” — Elizabeth Bennet, “Pride and Prejudice” (2005)

“You look good wearing my future.” — Keith Nelson, “Some Kind of Wonderful” (1987)

“I love you, Binky, but I don’t have to like you right now.” — Andie, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

“The man is the head, but the woman is the neck. And she can turn the head any way she wants.” — Maria Portokalos, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” (2002)

“That’s why they call them ‘crushes.’ If they were easy, they’d call ‘em something else.” — Jim Baker, “Sixteen Candles” (1984)

“Seriously? It’s like you’re photoshopped!” — Hannah, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011)

“Mother, I do not need a blind date. Particularly with some verbally incontinent spinster who smokes like a chimney, drinks like a fish and dresses like her mother.” — Mark Darcy, “Bridget Jones’ Diary” (2002)

Short love quotes from movies

“Shut up — you had me at ‘hello.’” — Dorothy Boyd, “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

“You must know ... surely, you must know, it was all for you.” — Mr. Darcy, “Pride and Prejudice” (2005)

“I apologize for the blunt delivery, but as problematical as this fact may be, I am in love ... with you.” — Graham, “The Holiday” (2006)

“Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” — Jennifer Cavalleri, “Love Story” (1970)

“This kind of certainty comes but just once in a lifetime.” — Robert Kincaid, “The Bridges of Madison County” (1995)

“I want the fairytale.” — Vivian, “Pretty Woman” (1990)

“Wait a minute ... nice boys don’t kiss like that.” — Bridget Jones, “Bridget Jones’ Diary” (2001)

“You make me want to be a better man.” — Melvin Udall, “As Good as It Gets” (1997)

“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” — Johnny Castle, “Dirty Dancing” (1987)

“I guess you might say he gave me the world.” — Lucy, “While You Were Sleeping” (1995)

“I hope it’s okay if I love you forever.” — Ally Maine, “A Star Is Born” (2018)

“We’ll always have Paris.” — Rick Blaine, “Casablanca” (1942)