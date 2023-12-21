Michelle Monaghan recalls husband's reaction to her makeout session with Tom Cruise during their honeymoon

Michelle Monaghan says her husband, Peter White, was "proud" that she made out with Tom Cruise during their honeymoon.

During a joint interview with her "Family Plan" co-star Mark Wahlberg published by Collider, Monaghan, 47, opened up about shooting a love scene with Cruise for 2006's "Mission: Impossible III" shortly after tying the knot with White.

"I had just gotten married and kind of skipped my honeymoon to start the film right away," she explained. "Then I remember going to work, and Tom and I had kind of an intimate scene, and of course that was the first scene.

“Then I came home from work, I was so nervous, and my husband was like, 'Don’t worry, you’re gonna follow his lead. You’re gonna have a great time. It’s going to be wonderful,'" she continued.

Tom Cruise and Michelle Monaghan in November 2005 during shooting of "Mission: Impossible III" in China. China Photos / Getty Images

After wrapping the steamy scene with Cruise, Monaghan returned to her hotel to give new groom White all the details.

"I come home at the end of the day, open up the hotel room, and he said, 'How was it?' I was like, 'Oh, my God, it was amazing. He was so nice. It was great.' He goes, 'How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?' Because we’re just such fans," she added, laughing.

After hearing the story, Wahlberg jokingly asked Monaghan, "What the heck?"

"But it’s sweet, right?" Monaghan replied.

She added that the experience was a "testament" to her husband's loving personality, describing White as someone who is "totally supportive" of her and is "excited and jazzed" for her career opportunities.

Wahlberg then asked if White was jealous of Cruise.

"No," she replied, "he was just so proud."

"I worked hard to get that role," she added, "and it was just one of those things. We just got married and really discovered our careers in New York together, and so that was really special."

Monaghan and White tied the knot in 2005. The couple share two children: a daughter, Willow, born in 2008, and a son, Tommy, born in 2013.