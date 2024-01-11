Julia Roberts is getting candid about her "G-rated career."

While speaking about her iconic moments on screen with her "Notting Hill" executive producer, Richard Curtis, Roberts revealed why she decided to never take her clothes off in movies.

"You know, not to be criticising others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself," she told Curtis in a Jan. 11 conversation they had for British Vogue's February 2024 cover issue.

"But in effect, I’m choosing not to do something as opposed to choosing to do something," Roberts continued.

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in "Notting Hill." Alamy Stock Photo

The “Leave the World Behind” star explained she recently learned she’s “DNA cousins with Gloria Steinem,” one of the most well-known feminist organizers of the women’s rights movement.

Roberts said she learned this interesting discovery when she appeared on PBS’ hit show “Finding Your Roots."

“I just want everybody to know that,” she said of her family history.

As for how she feels Hollywood has changed over the years, Roberts said she feels like a "dinosaur" now because the business is "completely different" compared to when she started acting in the late '80s.

"I don’t know if it’s better, because it’s not my experience, but it just seems very different. And in a way, it seems so cluttered. There are so many elements to being famous now, it just seems exhausting," she said.

Roberts added that the days of people networking to get roles appear to be over. Back then, she said it felt like all you had to do was read for a part, try to get the role and do your best in your job in hopes that you'll land another.

However, now, she said the business "seems more chaotic."

"There’s more elements, there’s more noise, there’s more outlets, there’s more stuff," she said.