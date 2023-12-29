Cher has two sons: What to know about Chaz and Elijah

Cher is not only an iconic singer, but a mother of two.

The “Believe” singer shares son Chaz Bono with ex-husband Sonny Bono, and has a second son, Elijah Blue Allman, that she shared with her second ex-husband Gregg Allman.

Prior to having her two children, Cher had opened up about suffering several miscarriages, the first when she was just 18.

In a series of tweets in 2022, she explained that Sonny Bono found her “sobbing & rocking on our floor” after she experienced her first miscarriage. She previously told Parade magazine in 2010 that attempting to have children with Sonny Bono became a “nightmare” amid her miscarriages, before welcoming her first child, Chaz Bono, in 1969.

Cher would go on to have Elijah Blue Allman in 1976, a year after she and Gregg Allman got married. Most recently, Cher and her youngest son have made headlines after she filed for a conservatorship to control access to Elijah Blue Allman’s finances, claiming he is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” according to court documents obtained by NBC News on Dec. 27.

Chaz Bono, 54

Cher and Chaz Bono at the rally at the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Cher and then-husband Sonny Bono welcomed their first child together on March 4, 1969. Cher and Sonny Bono got married in 1964 and divorced in 1975.

Chaz Bono, who is a transgender man, began appearing on his famous parents’ show, “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” as a child in 1973. He would go on to also get the acting bug himself and appear in a slew of films like “Dirty,” “Reborn” and “3 From Hell,” and shows like “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” “American Horror Story: Cult” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Chaz Bono began transitioning in the late 2000s and legally changed his name and gender in 2010. He documented his transition in the Emmy-nominated documentary “Becoming Chaz.”

The actor and activist is also a published author of several books, including the NY Times Best Sellers “Family Outing 1998” and “Transition.”

In 2020, Cher opened up about how, at first, she struggled with her son's transition.

“It was very unlike me to — in the beginning — have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that,” Cher told Christiane Amanpour on CNN. “And then we talked about transgender for many years, and she would say, ‘No I don’t want to do it,’ and then he went and said, ‘OK I want to do this.’”

“It wasn’t easy. I remember calling, and the old message — the old Chaz message was on the phone — and that was very difficult. But then you have one child, but you don’t really lose them — they just are in a different shape,” she continued, later adding, “Chaz is so happy, so unbelievably happy.”

Chaz Bono, meanwhile, has been dating Shara Blue Mathes since 2017.

Elijah Blue Allman, 47

Cher and son Elijah Blue Allman attend the premiere of the film "Blow" on March 29, 2001 at the Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Cher married Gregg Allman in 1975 and a year later, the newlyweds welcomed Elijah Blue Allman on July 10, 1976.

Cher and the co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band divorced in 1979 amid his struggles with drugs and alcohol. Gregg Allman died in 2017.

“I was patient because I loved him,” she told Parade in 2018. “I stayed with him until I knew I couldn’t because I didn’t want the kids to be around it. The combination of drugs he was doing just weren’t working out. He was the sweetest man in the world, who happened to do drugs.”

At the time, Cher addressed reports that she and Elijah Blue Allman were estranged, saying, “That happened, but I’m not so sure that parents and their kids don’t all go through that. I love my mother like crazy, but I had a couple of times with her. Elijah lives with me now, so…”

Elijah Blue Allman is a singer and musician like his parents and was part of the band Deadsy. He has also worked with artists like 30 Seconds to Mars, Orgy, Coal Chamber and Sugar Ray. Elijah Blue Allman also made an appearance as a guitarist in Cher's “If I Could Turn Back Time" music video.

In 2013, he married English singer Marieangela King. They are currently estranged.

Cher and her youngest son recently made headlines after she filed for a conservatorship to control access to his finances on Dec. 27. In court documents obtained by NBC News, Cher claims he is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Cher added that she is concerned any funds distributed to her son from a trust set up by his late father “will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

NBC News has reached out to Cher and an attorney for Elijah Blue Allman for comment.