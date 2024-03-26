75 famous movie quotes every film buff should know

Think you know all the best movie lines from beloved films? Let's find out!

To test your movie trivia skills, we've gathered the very best movie quotes from all your favorite films, including classics like "Jaws," "Casablanca," "Star Wars," "Jerry Maguire," "The Godfather" and a host of other box office hits.

In the list below you'll find funny movie quotes, serious sayings and the most memorable utterances by some of film's most iconic actors. Think Jack Nicholson, Matthew Broderick, Bette Davis, Renée Zellweger and oh-so-many more.

Let's start with an easy one. Can you name the film this quote is from?

“A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and nice chianti.”

It's from "Silence of the Lambs," when serial killer, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), recounts to Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), about what happened to another unsuspecting government official who tried to "test" him.

OK, how about this one? "Nobody puts Baby in a corner."

Naturally, that's Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) telling Baby's parents excuse us, Francis' (Jennifer Grey) parents, that nobody, and he means nobody, prevents his girl from taking center stage at Kellerman's.

You may have guessed those film quotes right off the bat. But we've got a host of others guaranteed to increase your trivia IQ. If you guess them all correctly, then congratulations — you're officially crowned, well, king of the world!

"May the Force be with you." – Han Solo, "Star Wars: A New Hope" (1977)

"You can't handle the truth!" – Col. Nathan Jessep, "A Few Good Men" (1992)

"Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, she walks into mine." – Rick Blaine, "Casablanca" (1942)

"Shut up – you had me at 'hello.'" – Dorothy Boyd, "Jerry Maguire" (1996)

"I'll have what she's having." – Restaurant patron, "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989)

"You're gonna need a bigger boat." – Chief Martin Brody, "Jaws" (1975)

"Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn." – Rhett Butler, "Gone With the Wind" (1939)

"E.T. home phone." – E.T., "E.T." (1982)

"Lions, and tigers, and bears! Oh, my!" – Dorothy, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow, "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)

"I see dead people." – Cole Sear, "The Sixth Sense" (1999)

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner." – Johnny Castle, "Dirty Dancing" (1987)

"I'm the king of the world!" – Jack Dawson, "Titanic" (1997)

"Houston, we have a problem." – Jim Lovell, "Apollo 13" (1995)

"Warriors, come out to plaaaay!" – Luther, "The Warriors" (1979)

“Show me the money!” – Rod Tidwell, “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

“Here’s looking at you, kid.” – Rick Blaine, “Casablanca” (1942)

"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." – Ferris Bueller, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986)

"I love you ... most ardently." – Mr. Darcy, "Pride and Prejudice" (2005)

"Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore." – Dorothy, "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)

"No, I am your father." – Darth Vader, "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back"

"Leave the gun. Take the cannoli." – Peter Clemenza, "The Godfather" (1972)

“O Captain, my Captain.” – John Keating, “Dead Poets Society” (1989)

"I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." – Rick Blaine, "Casablanca" (1942)

"You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how." – Rhett Butler, "Gone With the Wind" (1939)

"Life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna to get." – Forrest Gump, "Forrest Gump" (1994)

"You complete me." – Jerry Maguire, "Jerry Maguire" (1996)

"Keep the change, ya filthy animal." – Johnny, "Home Alone" (1990)

"No man is a failure who has friends." – "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946)

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” – Don Vito Corleone, “The Godfather” (1972)

"The first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club." – Tyler Durden, "Fight Club" (1999)

"Say hello to my little friend!" – Tony Montana, "Scarface" (1983)

"You talkin' to me?" – Travis Bickle, "Taxi Driver" (1976)

"Fasten your seat belts, it's going to be a bumpy night!" – Margo, "All About Eve"

"I'm walkin' here! I'm walkin' here!" – Ratso, "Midnight Cowboy" (1969)

"Great Scott!" – Doc, "Back to the Future" (1985)

"I love the smell of Napalm in the morning." – Bill Kilgore, "Apocalypse Now" (1979)

"Heeeeere's Johnny!" – Jack Torrance, "The Shining" (1980)

"There's a snake in my boot!" – Woody, "Toy Story" (1995)

“Stupid is as stupid does.” – Forrest Gump, “Forrest Gump” (1994)

"If you build it, he will come." – Mysterious voice, "Field of Dreams" (1989)

“There’s no place like home.” – Dorothy, “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)

"There's no crying in baseball!" – Jimmy Dugan, "A League of Their Own" (1992)

"Go ahead, make my day." – Harry Callahan, "Sudden Impact" (1983)

"Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me. Aren't you?" – Ben Braddock, "The Graduate" (1997)

“Hey, batter, batter, batter, hey batter, batter, batter, Sa-wing, batter!” Cameron, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

"They're heeeere." – Carol Anne, "Poltergeist" (1982)

"I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." – Harry Burns, "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989)

"Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary." – John Keating, "Dead Poets Society" (1989)

"Hasta la vista, baby." – Terminator, "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" (1991)

"My precious." – Gollum, "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" (2002)

“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” – Zuzu Bailey, “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

"I feel the need, the need for speed!" – Maverick and Goose, "Top Gun" (1986)

"It's just a flesh wound." – The Black Knight, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" (1975)

"Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?" – Economics teacher, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986)

"It's alive! It's ALIVE!" – Henry Frankenstein, "Frankenstein" (1931)

"I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." – Anna Scott, "Notting Hill" (1999)

"You sit on a throne of lies!" – Buddy the Elf, "Elf" (2003)

"Alrighty then!" – Ace Ventura, "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" (1994)

"Why so serious?" – The Joker, "The Dark Knight" (2008)

"As if!" – Cher Horowitz, "Clueless" (1996)

"On Wednesdays we wear pink." – Karen Smith, "Mean Girls" (2004)

"Expecto Patronum!" – Harry Potter, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004)

"Life, uh, finds a way." – Malcolm, "Jurassic Park" (1993)

“After all ... tomorrow is another day.” – Scarlett O’Hara, “Gone With the Wind” (1939)

"Florals? For spring. Groundbreaking." – Miranda Priestly, "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)

"Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?" – Indiana Jones, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981)

"As you wish." – Westley, "The Princess Bride" (1987)

"Could you describe the ruckus, sir?" – Brian Johnson, "The Breakfast Club" (1985)

"It's showtime!" – Beetlejuice, "Beetlejuice" (1988)