It was an event bigger than a royale with cheese.

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his daughter Tallulah Willis, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, turned out April 18 at the 30th anniversary screening of the actor’s film “Pulp Fiction” at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood.

Willis has kept a low profile since his family announced in 2022 he had been diagnosed with aphasia. In 2023, the family revealed he was suffering from the neurodegenerative disease frontotemporal dementia, while Heming Willis has been serving as his caretaker.

Emma Heming Willis (left) and Tallulah Willis (right) attend the the 30th anniversary screening of "Pulp Fiction" during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2024, in California. Presley Ann / Getty Images

The event brought out other stars from the hit 1994 movie. John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and Harvey Keitel were among the members of the film’s cast who were on hand for the event, with Travolta attending with his daughter, Ella, 24, whom he shares with his late wife, Kelly Preston.

Eric Stoltz, Frank Whaley, Julia Sweeney and Rosanna Arquette were among the movie's supporting cast who also were in attendance.

Travolta was moved by Tallulah Willis coming on her father’s behalf.

(From left to right): Harvey Keitel, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta reunite on the red carpet. JC Olivera / WireImage

Uma Thurman (left) and John Travolta (right) share a moment together. Presley Ann / Getty Images

“I know he has a very special relationship with his daughters,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

John Travolta (right) was accompanied by his daughter Ella (left). Presley Ann / Getty Images

In addition to Tallulah, Willis and Moore share Rumer, 35, and Scout, 32. He and Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009, are also parents to Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9.

In the movie, Travolta played a hit man, while Willis starred as a boxer who goes on the run after double-crossing a gangster after agreeing to fix a match. The duo didn’t have many scenes together, but Travolta has warm memories of working with him on the film, which was not their first collaboration.

John Travolta and Uma Thurman in their famous dancing scene in "Pulp Fiction." Alamy stock

“Bruce and I had a history. We did ‘Look Who’s Talking’ together, and we had a massive success with it,” he said.

“We had been on vacation together, Kelly (Preston) and I with Bruce and Demi. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other in both scenes. It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know? And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie.”

Bruce Willis in "Pulp Fiction." Alamy

“Pulp Fiction,” a violent crime flick that follows interweaving and intersecting storylines that flirted with the traditional chronological way of telling a story, was a massive hit, earning seven Academy Award nominations, including best picture.

It also earned acting nods for Travolta, Thurman and Jackson. Quentin Tarantino, who directed it, won the film’s lone Oscar, netting the award for best original screenplay.