Emma Heming Willis says she is ‘not good’ amid Bruce Willis’ dementia struggle

Emma Heming Willis is making a “conscious effort” to find moments of happiness every day as she cares for husband Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February.

The former model uploaded a candid video to Instagram on Aug. 14, where she opened up about coping with Willis’ diagnosis on a daily basis.

Heming Willis, who recently started asking other caregivers to send her photos of “something beautiful” on social media, said the pictures have lifted her spirits during this difficult time.

“I’m asking care partners to send me photos because I just think it’s so important for us to sort of break up our thinking which can feel, for me, very much like doom and gloom,” she explained in a clip.

She acknowledged that her social media content can make it seem like she is busy living her “best life,” but that is not accurate.

“I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can,” she said. “I do that for myself. I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way.”

Heming Willis, 45, continued, “So I don’t want it to be misconstrued that, like, I’m good. Because I’m not good. But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family.”

She pointed out that caregivers cannot properly care for others if they do not also tend to their own happiness and well-being.

But, she said it takes work to make this mindset a habit.

“It does not come to me easily. But I am just doing the best that I can, always,” she said.

She encouraged others to also take a moment every day to “look for something beautiful.”

In her caption, Heming Willis further expressed her gratitude for fans who have sent her uplifting pictures and positive messages.

“ Your pictures, words of support and love for me and my family were felt. Honestly, thank you, it helps,” she wrote. “I ask that you’ll consider to keep looking for that one beautiful thing or moment in your day.”

“And I hope you can take me seriously in my dopey hat,” she joked at the end of her caption, referring to her hiking attire in the video.

She included “dementia awareness” as one of the hashtags in her post.

Heming Willis and the “Pulp Fiction” star, who have been married since 2009, share two children together: Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

In February, Willis’ family announced that his original 2022 diagnosis of aphasia had progressed and that the 68-year-old actor now has frontotemporal dementia.

The neurodegenerative disease affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, impacting the ability to communicate and understand others.

Heming Willis has spoken out before about caring for her husband and previously shared photos of her meeting with dementia care specialist Teepa Snow to get some tips on the best ways to help Willis.

For her birthday in June, she listed her most important wish on Instagram, asking fans to check in on caregivers who might be silently struggling.

“Text or call a person in your life that’s a caregiver and let them know here is X, Y, or Z I can do to help you this week,” she said in an Instagram post. She also recommended leaving flowers or doing another kind gesture to let them know they are not alone.

“Or honestly, just tell them thank you and that they are doing a great job. That kindness and support will go such a long long way,” she said.