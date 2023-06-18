Emma Heming Willis shares photo of Bruce Willis on her birthday with sweet message about caregiving

Emma Heming Willis has a sweet birthday wish this year.

Heming Willis, who celebrated her 14th anniversary with husband Bruce Willis earlier this year, shared a series of photos celebrating her birthday on June 18.

Following an earlier post honoring the father of her two daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, Heming Willis, 45, posted sweet snaps from her "epic week" celebrating with family and friends.

The final photo in the series is a selfie of her and Willis leaning on each other with their eyes closed.

Emma Heming Willis with her husband, Bruce Willis. @emmahemingwillis / Instagram

“I’m making a few BIG birthday wishes! This one I hope you could make a reality,” Heming Willis wrote in the caption of her post.

The model said she wants readers to reach out to the caregivers they know and offer support.

"Text or call a person in your life that’s a caregiver and let them know here is X, Y, or Z I can do to help you this week,” she wrote, adding that if the caregiver says they don’t need anything, you should “drop some food at their doorstep or flowers or a small something and text them after to let them know it’s there.”

Heming Willis became a caregiver herself in the wake of her husband's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, a type of neurodegenerative disease that affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. The family shared his diagnosis with the public in February.

“Honestly, just tell them thank you and that they are doing a great job. That kindness and support will go such a long long way,” she concluded in her post.

Heming Willis has been open about her experience as a caretaker. In February, she shared a picture of herself meeting with renowned dementia care specialist Teepa Snow to learn some best practices for taking care of Willis.

She's also shared how her daughter Evelyn has followed in her footsteps. In a video posted to Instagram, Heming Willis recounted how Evelyn had informed her that people with dementia can become dehydrated, a fact she looked up at school in her free time.

“Now that’s not funny, but it’s kind of funny. And she really is her father’s child because these two love some just random facts," Heming Willis said in the video.

She thanked her daughter for sharing that information.

“I said, ‘That is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad’s disease,'" Heming Willis said.