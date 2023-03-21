Emma Heming Willis marks 14th wedding anniversary to Bruce Willis in vulnerable post

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is getting real about what it's like to be a caregiver to her husband, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, on their 14th wedding anniversary.

On Tuesday, March 21, Heming Willis shared a picture of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, and in the caption, she revealed how she got them.

"Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life," she wrote. "I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another person's act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me."

"In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow. Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left 'a little something' for me at my door," Heming Willis continued. "It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things."

Heming Willis explained that her present got her "thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers."

She wrote: "When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is."

"So my point is this," she continued. "If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time. I love you Juliya. You singlehandedly made this day special for us 💐💞."

In February, Willis' family revealed that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which affects how people behave, speak and interact with others. Previously in March 2022, the actor's family shared that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, which is a disorder that affects a person's communication skills, and was stepping away from acting.

Last month, Heming Willis shared a picture of herself meeting with renowned dementia care specialist Teepa Snow to show that she was learning all the best ways to take care of her hubby.

But despite everything that she's learned, Heming Willis shared she "started the morning" of Willis' 68th birthday "by crying." In a video posted on Instagram March 19, she said, "It’s important that you see all sides of this."

“I do have times of sadness, every day,” she said. “Grief, every day. And I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

Heming Willis noted that when times get hard, she can't sit around and mope. For the sake of their two kids, Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, she said she has to put her "big girl panties on" and do what needs to be done. That's why she thanks her husband's fans for all their kind and supportive messages.

"The silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family," she captioned her post. "I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well💞."