Who is Bruce Willis' wife? Emma Heming Willis is a model, mom and caregiver

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, will always stand by his side.

In 2009, Willis, 68, got married to model Emma Heming Willis, 44m who took on the actor's last name. This marked the actor's second marriage. Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters.

Heming Willis preciously worked in the fashion industry. In her 20s, she was a model. Now, as a mom to daughters Mabel and Evelyn, Heming Willis has turned her focus to her kids, and more recently, her husband, who is grappling with a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

On their 14th wedding anniversary, Heming Willis revealed how "hard" it was to be his caretaker after she got a bouquet of flowers from one of her friends on their special day.

"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers," she wrote on Instagram. "When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is. So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time."

Read on to learn more about Heming Willis.

Emma Heming Willis was born in Malta

According to Heming Willis' official website, she was born to a Guyanese mother and an English father in Malta.

She called the European island nation "small but beautiful" and said she stayed there until her parents divorced.

Under her mom's care, she said they moved to London first to be closer to her mom's side of the family before they settled down in Southern California, where she finished school.

"My mother has been the ultimate guide in my life — she is the rock that I cherish, respect and admire," Heming Willis said on the site.

Heming Willis used to be a model

In the early '90s, Heming Willis started her modeling career when she won a London competition called “The British Elle Supermodel," per her website.

From there, she started walking the runways for notable fashion houses, such as Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Karl Lagerfeld and more.

Eventually, Heming Willis got into acting and in 2001, she made her acting debut with background roles in "Perfume" and "Entourage," moving up to larger roles in movies like "Perfect Stranger."

Heming Willis met Willis at the gym in 2007, and were married 2 years later

Emma Hemming and Bruce Willis at the "Flawless" screening on March 24, 2008 in NYC. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Heming Willis and Willis' love story started in 2007 when they met at their mutual trainer's gym, according to her website.

“When we first met, I was surprised at how charming and how funny he was — and extremely handsome,” Heming Willis told People during a joint interview with Willis. “That was my first thought of you.”

“I was already in love with her,” the "Pulp Fiction" star said.

After making their red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Willis' 2008 film "Flawless," the couple later got married in 2009 at their home in Turks and Caicos.

Heming Willis has 2 kids with Willis

In 2012, the former model and Willis welcomed their first daughter, Mabel. In 2014, they expanded their family when Heming Willis gave birth to their second daughter, Evelyn.

Heming Willis posts videos of her kids growing up on Instagram. In July 2022, she shared a cute clip of Mabel and Willis dancing to an altered version of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” And in May of that same year, she shared a few clips of her family at Disneyland.

“I think eating food and playing with my kids is my job these days. I forget that I have a job from time to time,” Willis told People in 2020. “It’s much more fun to hang out with the kids.”

Heming Willis is the founder of CocoBaba

In 2016, Heming Willis founded a natural skincare line called CocoBaba. On the company's website, she said she started it after she gave birth to her two daughters and used coconut oil on her skin to avoid getting stretch marks.

"Becoming a mom is the most beautiful, exhausting, exhilarating and puffy experience we’ll ever know," she said on the website. "In all of that, it’s hard to make time to be anything else. I made CocoBaba so every mom can feel mothered."