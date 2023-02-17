Bruce Willis is a girl dad.

The actor shares three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore and two daughters with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

The actor's blended family has been close over the years, coming together over the holidays, birthdays and Father's Day. Moore was also at his wedding to Emma Heming Willis.

And they have been showing their support for Bruce Willis and each other during the difficult moment they currently face. In March 2022, Willis' family revealed that the 67-year-old was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder caused by damage to the brain that impairs speaking, reading, writing and understanding others, according to the National Aphasia Association.

Due to his health issues, the family announced Willis would be "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

On Feb. 16, Willis' family gave an update on his health, posted to the web page for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Willis' condition has progressed and they now have a more specific diagnosis for what he's been experiencing — frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the statement read.

In light of the news, Scout Willis said that she's been feeling "emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed" about what's been happening to her dad. However, she added that she's also in "awe" of all the support he's been receiving online lately.

Read on to learn more about the supportive family by Willis' side.

Bruce Willis' daughters with Demi Moore

Rumer Willis

In August 1988, Bruce Willis and Moore welcomed their first child, daughter Rumer Willis, into their lives. An actor like her parents, Rumer Willis made her screen debut at five years old in her mom's 1995 film "Now and Then," and has gone on to appear in "Striptease," "The House Bunny," "Sorority Row," "90210," "Empire," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and more.

In 2015, Rumer Willis also made her theatrical debut on Broadway when she played the blonde bombshell Roxie Hart in "Chicago."

She used her dancing skills to win Season 20 of "Dancing with the Stars."

In December 2022, Rumer announced on Instagram that she was going to be a mom when she revealed that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

The "Hostage" star shared three photos of her baby bump, including one where Thomas was seen kissing her stomach. Moore later hared the same pictures on her IG account and captioned them, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era ."

Rumer Willis replied, “Love you mama.”

Scout Willis

In July 1991, Bruce Willis and Moore welcomed their second daughter, Scout Willis. Like her older sister, she ventured into Hollywood as a girl.

In 1995, Scout Willis made her acting debut starring alongside her mother in 1995's "The Scarlet Letter," and she also appeared in "Bandits," and "Breakfast of Champions."

But most of her career has been spent with other pursuits. In 2009, Moore announced on Twitter that her daughter was going to attend Brown University and she was "so proud" of her for "(working) her butt off." She graduated in 2013.

In 2012, Scout Willis pursued another passion of hers — music. That year, she released an EP titled "Gus + Scout," and continued to release music. In 2021, she released her debut single, “Love Without Possession,” which lead to her releasing her self-titled debut album in June 2022.

“Looking back through the lens of this album and my own personal growth work, I’m in love with every experience that inspired these songs, every moment of challenge, heartbreak and victory, because each of them conspired to get me to this exact moment and I’ve never been more in love with myself and my life than I am right now,” she said in a statement, according to People.

She's also experimented with fashion. In 2016, at the age of 24, she made her New York Fashion Week debut when she showed off her clothing line called Scout’s General.

Tallulah Willis

In February 1994, Moore and Bruce Willis welcomed their youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis.

In a January 2015 essay she wrote for Teen Vogue, Tallulah Willis said, growing up on a ranch in Idaho, she didn't realize her parents were famous. It wasn't until she moved to L.A to start classes in third grade that she realized the "extent" of their fame.

Tallulah Willis said the attention of fame affected her, with constant scrutiny of her appearance leading to an eating disorder. She wrote her depression started to become "overwhelming" in college so she went into inpatient treatment for 45 days, which helped her break old patterns and feel more excited about life.

As an actor, Tallulah Willis has appeared in films, such as, "Bandits," "The Scarlet Letter" and "The Whole Ten Yards."

She also made a name for herself in the fashion industry when she launched her debut clothing brand Wyllis in 2020.

“I want it to be an extension of myself,” she told People about her fashion line at the time. “I think that when you do a personally named brand, there is a closer connection because it’s who you are.”

In 2021, at the age of 27, Tallulah Willis shared on Instagram that she got engaged to film director Dillon Buss, in a now deleted post.

Bruce Willis' daughters with Emma Heming Willis

Mabel Willis

After Bruce Willis and Moore got divorced in 2000, and he wed model Emma Heming Willis in 2009.

In April 2012, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Mabel Willis, together. Heming celebrated their daughter's 10th birthday when she shared a sweet clip of Mabel saying her ambition in life is to be a "shark" on "Shark Tank."

Heming captioned the cute clip, "That’s right baby, dream BIG, keep reaching for the stars and remember to live it up ... You are all heart and soul. Thank you for choosing us because you are so loved and respected."

In July, she posted a sweet video of Bruce Willis and Mabel Willis dancing to an altered version of Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

Evelyn Willis

In May 2014, Heming and Bruce Willis welcomed their youngest daughter, Evelyn Willis.

In May 2022, Heming celebrated Evelyn's eighth birthday when she shared a throwback video of Bruce Willis holding Evelyn up as a baby on Instagram. She captioned it, "The baby of our family is turning 8 tomorrow and I can’t believe it. You know what I’m gonna say…. it goes by so fast!"