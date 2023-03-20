Demi Moore shares 1st video of Bruce Willis since dementia diagnosis for his birthday

Bruce Willis’ family showered him with love during a birthday party for the “Die Hard” star.

Ex-wife Demi Moore tweeted a video March 19 of the actor celebrating his 68th birthday with his loved ones.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the clip. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

The video begins with his family singing “Happy Birthday” while the camera pans around the room. He stands between wife Emma Heming Willis to his left and pregnant daughter Rumer, 34, to his right. We then see Moore is taking the video as she turns the camera on herself for a moment to give a wide shot of the bash.

Willis then blows the candles out on what looks like birthday pie, prompting ecstatic whoops of joy and clapping from other people. Heming Willis gives him a kiss on the cheek before everyone in attendance launches into a round of “Hip, hip, hooray!”

In March 2022, Willis’ family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities, prompting him to step away from acting. Last month, the family said he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a less common type of dementia that impacts the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Demi Moore was all smiles while celebrating ex-husband Bruce Willis' birthday. @justdemi via Twitter

On March 19, Heming Willis, who has daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Willis, posted an Instagram video for her husband’s birthday, while addressing the challenges of taking care of him, noting she has heard from people who say they are in awe she can look after him.

“I’m not given a choice,” she said. “I wish I was, but I’m also raising two kids in this. So sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it.”

“I do have times of sadness, every day,” she added. “Grief, every day. And I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

In addition to his two daughters with Heming Willis, the actor has three daughters with Moore. Along with Rumer, who will give birth to his first grandchild, Willis and Moore share Tallulah, 29, and Scout, 31, who also posted the video of the birthday party on her Instagram page.

Scout further honored her father on Instagram with a photo of her as a little girl on her father’s shoulders, with her resting her head on her dad’s head.

“Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone,” she wrote, in part. “So I’m trying to be with both today. Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love.”