Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is celebrating her 16-year romance with her husband.

To commemorate their anniversary, Heming Willis took to Instagram to share two cute photos of her and Willis standing together outside.

In one snap, Heming Willis puts her face close to her hubby as she wraps her arms around him. In another picture, the former model smiles as Willis appears to whisper in her ear.

She captioned the slideshow, "16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows 🤍."

Heming Willis publicly celebrated her 14-year wedding anniversary in March.

To mark the occasion, Heming Willis shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram. “Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life," she wrote.

She then reflected on what it's been like to be a caregiver to Willis amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, which was announced earlier this year.

Frontotemporal dementia is a disease that can impact behavior, personality, language and movement, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The disorder causes the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain to shrink.

"I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another person's act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me," she wrote.

In the caption, Heming Willis explained that her friend got her a bouquet of flowers after she said "in passing" that her wedding anniversary was coming up.

Heming Willis then said the act of kindness moved her, given her circumstances.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis at the "Motherless Brooklyn" Arrivals during the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019 in NYC. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is," she said.

"So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do," she continued. "This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time."