Bruce Willis’ wife says his diagnosis is teaching her daughters 'how to care and love'

In the wake of Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis, his wife Emma Heming Willis is opening up about what her husband's condition is teaching their young daughters.

"Honestly he is the gift that keeps on giving," Emma Willis, 45, told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb in studio, adding that as a result of her husband's diagnosis her two young daughters are learning "love, patience, resilience... so much."

"And he is teaching me," Emma continued. "You know, for me to be out here doing this... this is not my comfort zone but, like, this is the power of Bruce."

Since 2022, Bruce Willis, 68, has been diagnosis with multiple health conditions.

In March, 2022, the actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that impacts how a person speaks and understands language. Then, in February, 2023, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) — a type of dementia that primarily impacts behavior, communication and planning skills.

At the time, Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore shared a statement on her Instagram, saying that "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," Moore's statement read in part. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

Emma Willis says she is now trying to raise awareness about her husband's diagnosis.

"Him and our girls, who are watching — I got the whole family watching — they’re rooting me on," she told Hoda. "I’m here to raise awareness but to also make them proud."

Emma Willis said that while the diagnosis has been difficult, she is making it a point to take stock of the "many beautiful things happening in our lives."

"It's just really important to me to look up from the grief and the sadness so I can see what is happening around us," she continued. "Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is. He would really want that for me and our family."

One of those beautiful things, the mom of two said, is watching her children learn some important, valuable lessons as a result of her husband's dementia diagnosis.

"Listen, I think my kids would be great no matter what and this is not what I would want for them," she said. "But really, like I said, it’s teaching them so much — how to care and love — and it’s really a beautiful thing amongst the sadness."

Bruce and Emma Willis married in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 9.

Bruce also shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Demi Moore — Rumer Glenn Willis, 35, Scout LaRue Willis, 32, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 29.