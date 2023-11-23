Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live updates — see what's coming up

It's almost time for the floats! The giant balloons! The music! Al Roker potentially feuding with people dressed as condiments!

That can only mean the return of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is back for its 97th edition this year.

This year's extravaganza features iconic balloons, four new floats, and the return of Al after he missed last year's parade.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are also back to bring you the sights and sounds of the celebration from the streets of New York City. As always, there will be performances by some of music’s biggest names, including the legendary Cher this year.

This year's parade features 5,000 volunteers, 16 character balloons, 26 floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, and nine performance groups.

TODAY.com will bring all those magical holiday moments and other surprises to you live as they happen.

Stay tuned to see all the fun action of this year's parade and here's what to know before it starts.