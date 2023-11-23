Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live updates — see what's coming up

It's almost time for the floats! The giant balloons! The music! Al Roker potentially feuding with people dressed as condiments!
That can only mean the return of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is back for its 97th edition this year.
This year's extravaganza features iconic balloons, four new floats, and the return of Al after he missed last year's parade.
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are also back to bring you the sights and sounds of the celebration from the streets of New York City. As always, there will be performances by some of music’s biggest names, including the legendary Cher this year.
This year's parade features 5,000 volunteers, 16 character balloons, 26 floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, and nine performance groups.
TODAY.com will bring all those magical holiday moments and other surprises to you live as they happen.
Stay tuned to see all the fun action of this year's parade and here's what to know before it starts.
Savannah and Hoda share a sweet moment before the parade begins
The ladies are ready for the parade! Savannah and Hoda shared their excitement (and their stylish wardrobes for the day) along the parade route before the festivities officially get started.
In the second slide of a carousel post on TODAY's Instagram, Savannah conducted a mock "interview" with Hoda, asking her if she's ever been to the parade before. "We've got the best seat in the house!" a smiling Hoda responded.
NYPD commissioner shares what security precautions are in place
The New York Police Department commissioner Edward Caban gave an update on the security at the parade. He said the department has been on high alert since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel.
“Right now there are no specific or credible threats to New York City or the parade in general,” Caban told Savannah and Hoda on TODAY.
Caban said NYPD officers are lining the parade route and also working "behind the scenes." He said that the 50,000 members of the NYPD have been preparing for this year's parade since last year's parade ended.
Where can people watch the parade in person?
If you're in Manhattan in New York City and want to take in all the floats, giant balloons and music in person at this year's parade, there's 2.5 miles of public viewing areas this year along the parade route.
The New York Police Department will also be out in full force to keep people safe along the route. "We will do our job. Your job is to have as much fun as possible," NYC mayor Eric Adams said.
Here's the three areas in Manhattan that you can watch.
Central Park West, from West 75th to West 61st streets: Early risers can watch the beginning of the parade along this stretch. Avoid the section between West 59th and West 60th streets, where there is no public viewing.
Central Park South and 6th Avenue: Spectators can catch a view of the parade just after it turns at Columbus Circle onto Central Park South but before it switches onto 6th Avenue.
6th Avenue, from West 59th to West 38th streets: Viewers can get as close as possible to the end of the parade here, but avoid the area on 6th Avenue between West 34th and West 38th Street, where viewing is limited.
Hoda shares the secret signal she’s giving her daughters during the Thanksgiving parade
If you see Hoda quickly run her finger in front of her mouth like she's signaling to someone they have lipstick on their teeth, that's actually a cute little sign for her daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, watching the parade at home.
Hoda said on TODAY Wednesday that she likes to do a secret sign every year at the parade to let the girls know that "Momma is looking at them." Usually it's her tugging on one of her ears, but this year she might go with a quick lipstick wipe as the new move.
She showed it off on TODAY, and Jenna Bush Hager had a simple question. "Do you have to look like a little squirrel when you do it?"
"Yes," Hoda said. "Otherwise it loses the effect."
Let's watch to see if she'll do it!
Who is performing at the parade?
The legendary Cher is the headliner, and she will perform songs from, "Christmas," the first holiday album of her iconic career. Five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste will kick off festivities.
There also will be plenty of '90s nostalgia with Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago and En Vogue performing. Other artists include ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith and Manuel Turizo.
As always, the marching bands will also be a highlight. There are 12 bands set to hit the streets this year, plus dance troupes and circus performers.
What are the balloons for 2023?
Old fan favorites like Pikachu (above), SpongeBob SquarePants and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" are back, plus seven new balloon characters.
You can't have the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade without a Snoopy balloon, and this year fans will get to see Beagle Scout Snoopy. The other new balloons include Blue Cat & Chugs, “Kung Fu Panda” character Po, Netflix's “Leo” lizard, Monkey D. Luffy, the Pillsbury Doughboy and Illumination's “Migration” character Uncle Dan.
What are the new floats this year?
Willy Wonka and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be hitting the streets of Manhattan as two of the four new floats that will make their debut in 2023.
The eye-popping pink of the "Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka" by Warner Bros. Pictures float is inspired by Willy Wonka’s candy shop and features 500,000 pieces of prop candy. The two-story Ninja Turtles float, inspired by the Paramount Pictures film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," stands 28-feet tall and will be folded down to travel through the Lincoln Tunnel before arriving at the parade.
A giant gingerbread house highlights the Palace of Sweets float by candymaker Brach's, while the Igniting Memories by Solo Stove brings a camping environment to the middle of the city with a natural rock formation and seating area. Solo Stove is the company behind the buzzy ad that had everyone thinking Snoop Dogg had given up smoking before it turned out he was endorsing their smokeless fire pit.