Even as all eyes were fixed on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosted by NBC, TODAY's Hoda Kotb was able to pass along a hidden message to her daughter Haley.

On Instagram, Hoda said that she had told the 3-year-old that she would give her a "secret signal."

"Told Haley I would give her a secret signal from parade to say I love you!" tug on my ear a la @carolburnett)," she wrote.

In the video she shared, Hoda gives the signal while introducing Ally Brooke, who performed on the Blues Clues float. Haley, watching with Hoda's fiancé, Joel Schiffman, breaks down in giggles.

"See? That was for you," said Schiffman.

One family member is missing from the sweet video: On Instagram, Hoda said that her younger daughter, Hope, had slept through the parade.

"Naptime!" she explained.

Earlier in the day, Hoda shared a picture of herself and Savannah Guthrie meeting at the start of the parade, captioned with two heart emojis.

Savannah shared her own parade post, writing that it "wouldn't be Thanksgiving" without seeing Hoda, Al Roker and "my main man, Santa Claus!"

The TODAY co-anchor also shared a sweet post filled with family photos, simply writing "Thankful" in the caption. The pictures offer cute glimpses of kids Vale, 6, and Charlie, 3, and husband Michael Feldman.

Al Roker shared several pictures and videos from his time at the parade, along with a sweet photo of his family.

"And this is why, no matter what, I am #thankful," he wrote.

Jenna Bush Hager shared an adorable family photo featuring all three of her kids dressed in matching plaid outfits, which she said was taken by her grandmother Barbara Bush.

"Thankful for the loves of my life," she wrote. "(Photo) by my first love @Barbara Bush.) #missingmany!! #butlovethesebabessomuch."

Dylan Dreyer shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Thanksgiving dinner.

"A successful Thanksgiving when my list is covered in cooking spots!" she wrote, sharing a photo of the list, which includes dishes like sweet potato casserole and turkey with bacon. Another photo in the collection shows Dylan and husband Brian Fichera, and a third features Cal, 3, alongside a neatly set table.

Another picture shows an image all moms will recognize: Dylan rushing to do something in the kitchen while Ollie, 1, appears to be hugging her foot.

"I'm so blessed and thankful for my incredible family," Dylan continued. "I'm so lucky for the boys in my life but I sure am missing my family! Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!"