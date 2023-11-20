Snoop Dogg really is going smokeless — just not in the way we thought.

The marijuana-loving hip-hop star, 52, shocked fans on Nov. 16 when he announced on his Instagram and X accounts that after "much consideration & conversation" with his family, he "decided to give up smoke."

The “Life Of Da Party” rapper didn’t specify at the time what kind of “smoke” he meant, but on Nov. 20, Snoop Dogg clarified his comments when he posted a video on social media that showed him shilling for Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit company.

"I have an announcement. I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking: 'Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing,'" he says in ad. "But I'm done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I'm going smokeless."

The camera then pulls back to reveal the rapper sitting next to the flames of a Solo Stove, which "takes out the smoke," he explains, adding, "Clever."

The ad concluded by showing Snoop Dogg laughing as he roasted a marshmallow over the flames.

Snoop Dogg has been a marijuana enthusiast for as long as he's been famous. DPA / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg wrote in his caption, “I’m done with smoke. I’m going smokeless with @solostove.”

Fans congratulated the rapper on the attention he generated with his original post about quitting "smoke."

"Genius marketing. Well done," wrote one.

"You had everybody’s eyeballs on you for a week so you could promote this product and roast marshmallows. I love it. Get that money!' wrote another.

"I’m buying off the strength of this ad campaign," gushed someone else.

Snoop Dogg has been candid about his love of pot over the years. He's not only rapped about the joys, for him, of getting high, he's also talked about it in interviews.

The rapper, who appeared in a cameo alongside Dave Chappelle in the 1998 stoner cult comedy “Half-Baked," has treated late-night audiences to stories about smoking pot with other celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, 54, and Willie Nelson, 90.

In 2018, Snoop Dogg noted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that Nelson was the only person he'd ever met who could out-smoke him. "I had to hit the time-out button," he joked.

In January 2012, the rapper told GQ that he was willing to teach his kids about marijuana safety.

“It’s not that I would ever push weed on our kids,” he explained, “but if they wanted to, I would love to show them how, the right way, so that way they won’t get nothing put in their s--- or overdose or trying some s--- that ain’t clean.”