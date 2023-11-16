Snoop Dogg says he is quitting smoking, but fans aren't so sure

Snoop Dogg says he's giving up "smoke."

The "Life Of Da Party" rapper, who's been an enthusiastic marijuana user for years, announced the news Nov. 16 on social media.

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he wrote in a message posted on his official Instagram and X accounts.

Some fans of the 52-year-old hip-hop star, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, had a hard time believing he could be serious about ditching weed, and they said so in the comments of his post.

"Ay noway this cannot be real," wrote one.

"I’m unsure if I should report this post as hacked," another joked.

A few wondered if Snoop specified that he was quitting “smoke” because he intended to switch to another form of marijuana.

“Snoop is launching edibles company,” one predicted.

Others cheered for the rapper's decision, pointing out that it might be a positive step for his health. "Love and respect G always do what’s best for you! Love that you’re doing what feels right for you!" said one well-wisher.

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has been candid about his love of pot both in his music and an in interviews.

The rapper made his debut on Dr. Dre's 1992 album "The Chronic," which featured the image of a marijuana plant in its album art, and later appeared alongside Dave Chappelle in the 1998 stoner cult comedy "Half-Baked."

He's also regaled late-night audiences with candid stories about getting high with other weed-loving celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, 54, and Willie Nelson, 90.

Snoop Dogg is the father to four children: Codre, 29, Cordell, 26, Cori, 24 and Julian, 25. In January 2013, he told GQ that as his kids grew up, he would be willing to show them "the right way" to smoke marijuana.

“It’s not that I would ever push weed on our kids,” the rapper formerly known as Snoop Dogg said in the January issue of GQ, “but if they wanted to, I would love to show them how, the right way, so that way they won’t get nothing put in their s--- or overdose or trying some s--- that ain’t clean.”