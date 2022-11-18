IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Weighted blankets, heated mugs and more cozy finds — starting at $24

TODAY family sends love to Al Roker after he shared he's in the hospital

The TODAY anchors are wishing him a speedy recovery as they await his return to Studio 1A.

TODAY family sends love to Al Roker after he shared he's in the hospital

01:16
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

For those who've wondered why they haven't seen Al Roker's smiling face on TODAY recently, the weatherman-and-more has just revealed the reason for his absence.

On Friday, Nov. 18, he shared on Instagram that he's currently in the hospital.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been," he wrote. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

He added a note of thanks "for all the well wishes and prayers" he's received and said that he hoped to see everyone again soon.

That's just what his TODAY family hopes for, too. Shortly after he shared the news with his followers on social media, his fellow anchors chimed in about the man they miss.

“He’s in good spirits,” Savannah Guthrie said on TODAY. 

Dylan Dreyer offered some proof of that.

"Not that you need us to tell you how incredible Al is, the first time I called him, he immediately said, 'Hey Dilly-Dill! How are the boys?'" she recalled. "That's classic Al."

And Carson Daly said, "We need him back," as he raved about what an inspiration Al is to him every morning.

Savannah summed it up, saying, "We love you, Al. We miss you!"

Get well soon, Al!

Ree Hines

Ree Hines is a freelance writer and editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle stories and trending news. She’s also a soul-music loving, coffee-obsessed member of both Team Cat and Team Dog. Ree lives in Tampa, Florida, and is a regular contributor to TODAY.com.