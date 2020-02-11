Kim Kardashian West has been candid about her pregnancy struggles — and now she's revealing even more of her motherhood story with fans.

While pregnant with her first child, daughter North, now 6, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star feared she'd suffered a miscarriage, she revealed during an interview on the "All's Fair with Laura Wasser" podcast Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are parents to four children: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 8 months. David Livingston / Getty Images

The scare happened while Kardashian West, 39, was with her sisters filming "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami."

“I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavily bleeding and in so much pain in Miami," she recalled, adding, "I went in (to see my doctor) and there was no heartbeat and he said, ‘You had a miscarriage."

Kardashian West made plans to undergo a dilation and curettage on Thanksgiving, but when she returned to her doctor, she received surprising news.

“Then Thanksgiving morning I came in to do it and he said, ‘There’s a heartbeat.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a sign, it’s Thanksgiving morning,’ ” she shared. “So, we ended up obviously having North."

The reality star and her husband, rapper Kanye West, 42, welcomed North in June 2013, and went on to have three more kids: sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 8 months, daughter Chicago, 2.

Kardashian West opened up in December 2019 about the extensive surgeries she underwent to repair the damage from her first two pregnancies, which ultimately led to welcoming her two youngest children through gestational surrogates.

"I actually had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did inside,'' she said in a candid video promoting her loungewear brand SKIMS.

During her first pregnancy with North, she suffered from preeclampsia, a potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication that can cause high blood pressure and damage to the liver and kidneys. She delivered North about six weeks prematurely after being induced into labor to alleviate the condition.

She also had placenta accreta, in which the placenta remains attached to the uterine wall and can cause severe blood loss while giving birth.

Though she hoped to be able to become pregnant again, physicians warned against the idea. "So I asked my doctors, can I do it one more time, and they were like, 'We won't even put an embryo in you, that would be like malpractice,''' she said in the video.

"I am just so thankful for my beautiful kids,'' she added. "No matter how they came to me, they came to me ... I would've gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it."