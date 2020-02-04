When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West invited Architectural Digest into their sprawling minimalist mansion, they gave the publication more than just an unprecedented look at their property. The iconic couple also offered up an interview with each other.

But just minutes into the chat, the one-on-one talk turned into a family affair, thanks to one of their children.

(Skip ahead to 8:30 to see North's entrance.)

As the husband and wife duo traded details about their space, their 6-year-old daughter, North West, burst into the living room and casually crashed their tête-à-tête.

“What was the inspiration behind the design of our house?” Kim asked just before her little girl unexpectedly landed in her lap. With a laugh, she added, “We’re in the middle of an interview!”

But Kanye found the interruption kismet, given his answer to Kim’s question.

"North was the inspiration for the design," he said.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West give Architectural Digest a tour of their minimalist and futuristic home. Architectural Digest

While the couple are parents to four children now, including North’s younger siblings Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, when they bought their home, Kim was still pregnant with their oldest.

"You were an inspiration for the design of our house," she explained to North, while trying to redirect her daughter’s attention. "We're in the middle of doing an interview, OK? Will you be my card holder?"

North considered her options and then darted to dad’s lap before getting up again and dragging a stool to a spot right in between her parents. It was clear to her, if not Kim and Kanye, that she was new star of the interview.

Kim then posed the inspiration question again, perhaps expecting a fuller answer from Kanye, but what she got was an “I don’t know” from North.

"I wasn't asking you the question,” Kim said, breaking down in laughter again. “I'm asking dad!”

The rapper and the reality TV star did their best to keep the questions rolling after their spotlight was stolen, but they both realized the kids really do run the show in their home.

"Kids are the inspiration for all our designs now, moving forward," Kanye said.

See what else they had to say in the March 2020 issue of Architectural Digest.