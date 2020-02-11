See Kim Kardashian West's new honey-blond hair color

Back to blond!

Kim Kardashian West has been rocking her trademark dark tresses lately, but she just switched up her look in a major way, trying out a gorgeous, honey-blond shade.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star revealed her new look on Twitter.

“Do you guys like it?” she asked fans in her Instagram story. “Kylie and Khloe thought that they were going to beat me to this hair color. I got ‘em!”

She sported her signature dark strands a few days earlier at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. FilmMagic

Her honey-colored waves may or may not be here to stay. Kylie Jenner teased her half-sister about her new look, writing on her Instagram story, “we know it’s a wig.”

It’s true that the stylist behind the look, César Ramirêz, is known for his amazing wigs. He recently created a bleach-blond look for Khloe Kardashian, which also may be temporary.

But either way, Kardashian West’s latest hair transformation is beautiful. She has tried out blond looks in the past, but it’s been a while since she’s rocked a warmer tone like this.

Back in 2015, she sported a soft, platinum lob at Paris Fashion week.

She tried out a blond lob in 2015. Getty Images

In 2017, she went for an even icier shade, showing off a razor-sharp, white-blond lob at a holiday event in Los Angeles.

She rocked an icy platinum shade in 2017. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

And she went temporarily blond this past Halloween when she channeled Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde," a fun reference to her ongoing studies to become a lawyer.

Long story short, when Kardashian West goes blond, she almost always favors lighter shades.

You have to search way back in her history of hair transformations to find a truly honey-colored hue — all the way back to 2009, in fact, when the reality star sported sandy waves with warm highlights at the Teen Choice Awards.

Back in 2009, she sported a similar honey-blond shade. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Kardashian West may or may not stick with this latest, honey-hued look, but one thing is certain: her surprise hair transformations always keep us on our toes!