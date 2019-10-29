Khloe Kardashian is back to brunette!

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 35, collaborated with sisters Kim Kardashian West, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on the new Diamonds Collection for Kim's KKW Fragrance line. In a fun twist, each sister crafted her own scent for the collection, which launches Nov. 8.

The trio took to social media to share glamorous images from the new collection's ad campaign — and they're practically lookalikes in the pics. For starters, it's the first time in years all three sisters have dark hair at the same time.

Each sports big, curly brunette locks with Khloe notably ditching her platinum blonde tresses for a warm, chocolate brown color.

But is Khloe's new 'do just a wig?

The reality star shared several photos of herself as a gorgeous blonde last week when she attended the grand opening of the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

She shared another pic of herself with slicked-back flaxen locks days before that.

Khloe's brown hair may have been the product of nostalgia. After all, the new fragrance collection marks the first time in years all three sisters have collaborated on a business venture.

In the caption of her promotional pics, Khloe explained that she wanted to "create a fragrance that feels feminine, sexy and strong when I wear it."

"It’s such a dreamy scent with a mix of sweet florals and musk that can be worn from day to night. I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day," she added.

While Khloe may be wearing her new fragrance "non-stop," we're not so sure about her brunette locks. Guess we'll just have to wait and see!