Kim Kardashian West reveals she had 5 surgeries after pregnancy complications

Kim Kardashian West has revealed the extent of the surgeries she needed to repair the damage from her first two pregnancies, which ultimately led to having her two youngest children through surrogates.

The mother of four said Thursday in an Instagram video for her loungewear brand SKIMS that she underwent five surgeries after suffering complications while giving birth to her daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 4, with husband Kanye West.

"I actually had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did inside,'' she said.

During that time, she said she was still continuing with photo shoots and her family's reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kardashian West, 39, has previously spoken about undergoing surgery in hope of getting pregnant a third time, but this is the first time she revealed how many procedures she endured.

She said in 2017 on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that she was going to have surgery in order to have a third pregnancy, which ultimately proved to be unsuccessful.

"So I asked my doctors, can I do it one more time, and they were like, 'We won't even put an embryo in you, that would be like malpractice,''' she said in her latest video.

During her first pregnancy with North, she suffered from preeclampsia, a potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication that can cause high blood pressure and damage to the liver and kidneys. She delivered North about six weeks prematurely after being induced into labor to alleviate the condition.

She also had placenta accreta, in which the placenta remains attached to the uterine wall and can cause severe blood loss while giving birth.

"That is what women die from in childbirth," she said in the Instagram video.

Kardashian West again had both conditions during her pregnancy with Saint, necessitating the five surgeries after his birth to repair the damage.

Her two remaining embryos with her eggs and West's sperm were implanted in gestational surrogates, who gave birth to 1-year-old Chicago and 7-month-old Psalm in the last two years.

"I am just so thankful for my beautiful kids,'' she said in the video. "No matter how they came to me, they came to me ... I would've gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it."