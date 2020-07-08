Kelly Clarkson covers Whitney Houston's 'How Will I Know' in latest 'Kellyoke'

Long before Kelly Clarkson became a pop star, she loved singing Whitney Houston songs.

The original "American Idol" champ and talk show host has covered one of Houston's iconic '80s hits in the latest version of her popular "Kellyoke" segment by singing a soulful version of "How Will I Know."

The description on her YouTube video of the cover also notes that "How Will I Know" was the first song she ever sang during her auditions as an up-and-coming artist.

Clarkson told Rolling Stone in 2012 that trying to cover a song by the late pop sensation known for her incredible range is a daunting task.

"I know every Whitney Houston song," she said. "I wanted to cover one of her songs at our shows as a tribute, but it’s hard to cover her!"

Clarkson has also followed in her idol's footsteps in that both of them have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl, with Houston delivering her legendary version in 1991 and Clarkson doing the honors in 2012.

Clarkson has also covered another one of her favorites, Etta James, in a "Kellyoke" segment during quarantine at her Montana ranch, as well as paying tribute to Kenny Rogers after his death in March and covering Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”

She has dedicated other covers to honor the worldwide protesters against racial injustice and the health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.