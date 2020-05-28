Kelly Clarkson rocks out with John Stamos in Beach Boys' 'Kellyoke' performance

Kelly Clarkson got some very special help for the latest edition of her popular “Kellyoke” segment.

John Stamos played the bongos when the talk show host covered the Beach Boys classic “Kokomo,” while she remains quarantined.

The video is a breezy affair, with images of the beach and band members kicking back and relaxing while playing their instruments.

Just as the chorus kicks into gear, Stamos appears on the bongos while decked out in a short-sleeved blue button-down shirt and sunglasses, the ideal casual ensemble as he gets into the music throughout the rest of the clip.

“I really love this song,” Clarkson says at the end.

“I love this song, too, Kelly,” Stamos adds.

Stamos, 56, is the perfect person to join the original “American Idol” champ on the cover. The "Full House" star has played with the Beach Boys since the '80s and even played the conga drums in the video for “Kokomo” when it came out in 1988.

Stamos’ assist marks the latest example of how Clarkson has gotten creative while doing her show in quarantine.

Earlier this month, she performed a moving tribute to front-line workers. She also shared a touching tribute to Kenny Rogers after his death in March and performed a winning cover of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer,” all of which prove she always knows how to hit the right note, no matter where she is.