Watch Kelly Clarkson cover — and absolutely nail — Madonna's 'Like a Prayer'

Move over, Madonna!

In Kelly Clarkson's latest edition of "Kellyoke," she covered the pop singer's iconic hit "Like a Prayer." Unsurprisingly, she hit every note and put her own fun spin on it.

Clarkson gave a soulful performance and her version, which she recorded from her Montana ranch, included remote cameos from her bandmates. The resulting music video perfectly captures the dramatics of the original.

Needless to say, her followers on YouTube were thrilled with the performance.

"Kelly Clarkson’s voice is a medicine this world so desperately needs right now," one commented.

"Doesn't surprise me anymore," wrote another. "She can sing anything!!!! Best vocalist in the last 2 decades!!!!"

"She's never been bored during this pandemic quarantine while me being lazy to be productive. Give me your energy, Kelly!" added a third.

The original "American Idol," 38, has been keeping busy in quarantine ever since the ongoing coronavirus outbreak began last month. She's been recording virtual episodes of her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and performing for fans on social media, even singing from her bathroom.

Recently, she paid tribute to late country singer Kenny Rogers with an a cappella version of his 1977 hit "Sweet Music Man." The week before, she sang Mariah Carey's ballad "Vanishing," and in early March, before lockdown began, she performed Aretha Franklin's “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” for a live audience.

Clarkson is no stranger to covering famous songs. Her longtime music director, Jason Halbert, told Vulture in a 2018 interview that it's a tradition that dates back to her "American Idol" days.

"I think because of how she started on 'Idol,' covering so many great songs on the show, when I first started with her, I used to get tons of emails from fans requesting that she cover certain songs," he said. "So I brought her the idea of, 'Why don’t we do a fan request every day?' She loved the idea, and I think we’ve been doing it since almost the very beginning. Whenever they were coming up with a concept for the show, that sort of morphed into 'Kellyoke.'"