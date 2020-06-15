Kelly Clarkson is lending her amazing voice to those protesting racial oppression.

For the latest installment of her wildly popular “Kellyoke” segment on her talk show, Clarkson covered the U2 classic “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” as a show of support for the protests that have been taking place all over the country over the past few weeks.

The video intersperses images of Clarkson and her band, in both black and white and in color. Several gripping pictures of people protesting in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death are also displayed during the clip.

The video ends with a photo of a sign on the ground reading, “No justice no peace.”

The original "American Idol" champ has been imaginative with her "Kellyoke" segment while quarantined. She has performed an emotional tribute to front-line workers. She also shared a sweet tribute to Kenny Rogers after his death in March and covered Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”