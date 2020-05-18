Kelly Clarkson performs emotional 'Kellyoke' tribute to health care workers

Kelly Clarkson had a special audience in mind for her latest edition of "Kellyoke" from her Montana ranch.

The pop star and talk show host performed a cover of Lauren Daigle's 2018 song "You Say" in honor of all the doctors, nurses and health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

A video of Clarkson singing her cover version of the song also includes scenes of nurses and health care workers standing proudly in their scrubs as Clarkson sings about the strength they have given those fighting the illness.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"You say I am loved when I can't feel a thing," Clarkson sings. "You say I am strong when I think I am weak."

Clarkson has been hunkering down in quarantine with her family at their home in Montana during the pandemic.

Her moving rendition comes after "Kellyoke" covers of Madonna's iconic hit "Like a Prayer" and the Mariah Carey ballad "Vanishing."

This one was especially emotional for Clarkson.

"You're crying, I'm fine,'' she says at the end of the video. "Song is so good. Get it, Lauren Daigle."

Clarkson had previously stressed support of health care workers in the video of her cover of "Vanishing."

“Please keep social distancing a thing,'' she said. "You know all of our people, the doctors in the medical field, the nurses, I know a lot of them. They are putting their lives on the line to make sure everybody is healthy. So please do them the respect of just keeping a distance from everybody."