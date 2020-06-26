Kelly Clarkson covers the Chicks for 'Kellyoke' 1 day after band drops 'Dixie'

Kelly Clarkson has perfect timing.

Just one day after fans learned that the trio of woman once dubbed the Dixie Chicks were ditching the “Dixie” altogether, Clarkson decided to cover one of the Chicks’ biggest hits for her latest installment of “Kellyoke.”

On Friday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the host belted out the band’s 1999 single “Cowboy Take Me Away.”

As has been the case with all of her recent “Kellyoke” covers, Clarkson was joined by the rest of her house band remotely via video, but the distance between them all didn’t distract from the quality of the country-pop track.

The single topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs list in ‘99, and it was the standout single from the Chicks’ fifth studio album.

Of course, back then, the band, made up of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, still had “Dixie” in their name.

On Thursday, the band’s website was changed, deleting the old moniker, and the images of the antebellum South it evokes for many, and showcasing their new streamlined name — as well as a brand-new protest anthem called “March March."

But now the Chicks aren’t the only Chicks out there, since there was already a New Zealand pop act with the same name.

"A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name," a spokesman for the band said in a statement to TODAY Thursday. "We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!"