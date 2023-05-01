Will they or won't they?

When it came to the Kardashian Jenner's family attendance at the 2023 Met Gala, that was the question.

The event's exclusive guest list is never released in full, though some people are already confirmed to attend the 2023 event, including co-chairs.

In the weeks leading up to this year's Met Gala, rumors swirled that the reality TV-famous family might not attend. The Kardashian dynasty has been a part of the Met Gala for 10 years now, with Kim Kardashian’s first appearance in 2013. Since then, some combination of their appearances have been somewhat of a given — and it looks like the Kardashian-Jenners were invited this year, too.

Last year’s appearance sparked controversy with Kim Kardashian's use of Marilyn Monroe’s dress. What will this year bring?

Will Kim Kardashian be at the 2023 Met Gala? We got our answer

However, Kim Kardashian put those to rest on April 26, when she confirmed she would be attending.

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the late controversial designer’s work. Lagerfeld died in 2019 at the age of 85, leaving behind a six decade legacy during which he was at the head of multiple fashion houses, including Chanel and Fendi.

The weekend before the Met Gala took place, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself with Choupette, Lagerfeld's beloved cat.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

She and the white cat cuddle on a gilded bed in the photo slideshow, which also includes snapshots from Lagerfeld's Paris office.

How about the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners?

No official word yet on whether Khloé, Kris and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, would be attending ... but there are clues they will be.

The weekend before the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian posted photos with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and other friends in New York to her Instagram Story.

Further, Vogue Magazine's May 2023 cover is a tribute to Lagerfeld, featuring 10 models he worked with — including Kendall Jenner.

Lagerfeld and Kendall Jenner have had a long working relationship, as the model has walked for both Chanel and Fendi. In a 2017 interview with CNBC, Lagerfeld spoke of Jenner saying “I like her personality. There’s something very sweet about her.”

Lagerfeld had also worked with other members of the Kardashian family as well, including a 2016 Harper’s Bazaar shoot for Kim Kardashian and Ye West.