Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Mr. President' gown to Met Gala

Happy birthday to all of us! Kim Kardashian donned an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to make her Met Gala debut with Pete Davidson.

For the event’s “Gilded Glamor” theme, Kardashian bleached her hair and wore a sleek, sparkling gown gilded with American history. Never one to leave fans wanting more from her Met Gala looks, Kardashian went all out and wore one of the most iconic dresses of all time: the one Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade President John F. Kennedy for his birthday in 1962.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" dressed in Marylin Monroe's original gown. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Speaking to Vogue at the Met Gala, Kardashian said that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the late actor's 60-year-old gown.

In a separate interview with Vogue, Kardashian explained that she came up with the glam look last year after the 2021 Met Gala, in which she dressed head-to-toe in black.

“I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” Kardashian explained. “For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang “Happy Birthday,” to JFK, it was that look.”

Kim Kardashian, left, and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Evan Agostini / AP

"It was such a challenge. It was like a role,” she said of her weight loss. “I was determined to win it (and) was like eating tomatoes.”

While this Met Gala marks a milestone debut for Kardashian and Davidson, it’s not their first red carpet appearance. Kardashian and Davidson made their red carpet debut the night before the Met Gala on Sunday at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The two went for the ultra-luxe, simultaneously laidback look that Kardashian has come to embrace as of late. Dressed in a sparkling floor-length gown by Balenciaga, Kardashian wore her hair in loose gelled-back waves. Davidson seemed to take the tip on casual from his date, pairing a Prada suit with sneakers and after-hours sunglasses.

Fans of Kardashian and Davidson know that while this is their Met Gala debut, the two connected for the first time at the big fashion event last year. In a recent podcast, Kardashian revealed that the two met weeks before her 2021 Saturday Night Live hosting gig and while attending the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”