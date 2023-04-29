Met Gala 2023 guest list: Who is attending the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is known for its glitz, glamour and sensational ensembles.

This year’s May 1 event will be no different as the stars reunite at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld. Every year, the fashion event which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has a theme tied to an exhibition.

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” paying tribute to the legendary German designer, who died in 2019 at 85. People in attendance are expected to follow the dress code, which is “in honor of Karl.”

Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel are all expected to be in attendance after being announced as the co-chairs of the annual themed fashion exhibition. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who presides over the event, will also be there.

While the guest list is top secret, there have been a few stars that have teased their appearance.

See who is attending the 2023 Met Gala below.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning at the 2019 Met Gala. (C)Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“The Great” star confirmed her appearance at the event, telling Variety that she is “excited” about her look.

“I sort of sketch everything out so I did a little sketch — an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, of course,” she told the magazine. “I am truly going on theme. I have a good story behind the look that is special to me.”

Rita Ora

The singer at the 2021 event. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The singer, who has attended many times before, revealed that she would be at the annual event in an Instagram post.

Sharing life updates with her followers, she wrote in part, “met fittings which I can’t show atm.”

Penélope Cruz

The actor at the 2019 gala. Theo Wargo / WireImage

The Oscar-winning actor is one of the co-chairs this year. The last time she made an appearance was in 2019, wearing Chanel designed by the late Lagerfeld.

Dua Lipa

The singer at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion on May 6. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Grammy winner attended the 2019 Met Gala and will be back at this year's celebration as a co-chair.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the event in 2017. Noam Galai / FilmMagic

The tennis star is also a co-chair at the May 1 fashion event. He last made an appearance at the Met Gala in 2017.

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel at the 2021 Met Gala. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actor was announced as one of the co-chairs in January.

Anna Wintour

The Vogue editor-in-chief at the 2022 gala. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

It wouldn't be the Met Gala without the Vogue editor-in-chief, herself. Expect to see the journalist in her best ensemble and honoring her late and close friend. Wintour has led the event since 1995.