John Stamos shares fan's hilarious re-creation of 'Forever' video from 'Full House'

This is going to stay with you “Forever.”

On Sunday, John Stamos shared a fan’s frame-by-frame re-creation of the video for “Forever,” the song the actor famously played as part of Jesse and the Rippers on “Full House.”

“Abby wins!! @netflix - it may be time for a re-reboot with @abbyjensen4 XO,” he captioned the post.

The video features a woman named Abby Jensen performing the same shots, using a toy guitar and dolls to mimic Jesse’s twins. And while she can’t possibly utilize as many candles as there are in the original video, Jensen certainly does use plenty of them, too.

Jensen posted her video over the weekend.

"Here’s to knowing this isn’t forever @johnstamos,” she captioned the video, presumably alluding to the quarantine.

"Forever" was originally recorded by the Beach Boys in 1970. Stamos performed a re-imagined version of the track in 1992, which was featured twice on "Full House," once when Jesse married Rebecca and again when he sang it to their twins.

Stamos, of course, has a long history with the Beach Boys and just this weekend reminisced about one of his earliest performances with the legendary group, perhaps inspired by seeing this fan video.

"Set list from one of the first times I joined @TheBeachBoys on stage, 4th of July 1984," he wrote, alongside a picture of the songs they performed and the crowd that came out.

He also shared a video of "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier playing drums while he and Rob Lowe graced the stage.

"Remember that one time when @roblowe joined #TheBeachBoys and myself on stage at Pine Knob in Detroit? Then @dcoulier joined us and played drums? Good times. #sometimeinthe90s," he captioned the clip.