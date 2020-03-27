Watch John Stamos' adorable 'It's a Small World' sing-along with wife and son

Now, this is quarantining done right.

In a new video John Stamos posted on Instagram Thursday, the former "Full House" star is shown in bed with his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, and their son, Billy, who turns 2 in April, and they're having a rocking good time singing "It's a Small World (After All)" on guitar and ukulele ... or trying to sing:

Naturally, all the grown-ups have on their Mickey (and Minnie) Mouse ears.

"'It's a Small World' family Sing-A-Long turned into a 'Small Disaster'! #bedjams #quarantine #stayhome," Stamos wrote in the caption.

It was supposed to be a music session with the family, and they manage to get a couple of lines out before chaos (in the form of a 1-year-old who doesn't appear to be a music lover) starts acting out. First Billy does a few turns, then he's sobbing and pushing Mama out of the bed, then he gets a raspberry from dad ... and then Mama and Billy are getting out of bed!

What's a dad to do? Cry "rock ’n’ roll!" and toss a Mickey toy at the camera!

"It's a Small World" was composed in 1964 by Disney songwriters (and brothers) Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. In 2017 Richard published a book called "A Kiss Goodnight" (illustrated by Floyd Norman) about the inspiration for the song, which Walt Disney wanted to be a "kiss good night" to Disneyland and Disney World park visitors at the end of each day.

So it was totally appropriate that Disney released a Twitter video Thursday of Stamos reading from "A Kiss Goodnight," which he does with a whole lot less chaos (but while appearing in a Dumbo cart from the Disneyland ride):

There's magic behind each page. ✨ Enjoy "A Kiss Goodnight," by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman, read by @JohnStamos. pic.twitter.com/BpjXYngoII — Disney (@Disney) March 26, 2020

"I know this is a very difficult time for everyone — plus we can’t go to Disneyland or Disney World — but we have our family, we have our friends and we have Disney," Stamos said in the video. "So let's do what he would do and find magic in each and every day."

Disney love runs deep in the Stamos household; he proposed to Caitlin in 2017 at Disney World after screening a shot film he'd made of romantic moments from Pixar and Disney films. The couple even honeymooned at Disney World!

The pair married in 2018, and Billy came along not long after that. Clearly, they're trying to get him on the Disney train, too — which we expect will come soon enough. For now, we bet Billy's just thrilled to have mom and dad around at all times to be silly with!