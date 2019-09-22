It's Dave Coulier's birthday, and his former "Full House" (and current "Fuller House") cast members are taking to Instagram to wish the funnyman a happy 60th.

John Stamos posted a candid shot of himself with Coulier, aka Joey, wearing funny T-shirts that read "Jesse loves Joey" and "Joey loves Jesse," respectively.

"You’re one of my all time best friends and I cherish every chuckle we have together. Here’s to another 30 years of love, light and LAUGHTER. I love you Dave- HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" 56-year-old Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse, wrote.

Bob Saget, 63, threw his hat in the ring with a wonderful birthday wish for Coulier that included a suave black and white throwback pic of the two of them.

And while we're not privy to their inside joke Saget referenced, it's easy to see that Coulier and all of his friends share a long history of laughter and camaraderie.

"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure, or D.J., posted a message of her own for her friend on Saturday.

Jodie Sweetin, aka Stephanie Tanner, posted the same photo on Instagram, thanking Coulier for directing a recent episode of "Fuller House."

"Happy, happy birthday @dcoulier!! We have LOVED having you here to direct this craziness this week. Love you lots!! It’s nice to have the family back together. Even if our work does slow down a bit," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji and two hearts.

Notably absent was any message from Lori Loughlin. Loughlin deleted her Instagram account earlier this year in the wake of the college admissions scandal.

Here's wishing Coulier and the cast many more happy years of friendship.