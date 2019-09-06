One of the most iconic TV home sets has to be “Full House,” which first premiered 32 years ago this month.

When the Tanner family lived there in the late '80s and '90s, the living room boasted a blue-checkered sofa, bucket chairs and an open staircase. And when Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget) daughters D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) took over the home for the show’s spinoff, “Fuller House,” the sisters maintained the room’s retro style in 2016.

But we had to wonder, what would the place look like if other characters from the show played interior decorator? Online interior design company Havenly answered our question.

Design experts from the company reimagined the space if Michelle Tanner, Jesse Katsopolis, Joey Gladstone or Kimmy Gibbler were put in charge of redecorating.

Michelle Tanner

The third and youngest Tanner sister, Michelle (Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen), hasn’t been seen in “Fuller House” because she’s off running her fashion empire in New York City. So, obviously, if she were to decorate the home, it’d be super stylish.