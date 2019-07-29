The fifth and final season of “Fuller House” is slated to start streaming on Netflix later this year, and star Candace Cameron Bure is in denial about its impending demise.

"I am not going to think about saying goodbye," she told “Entertainment Tonight.” "I'm just going to pretend like it's not ending. I don't want to think about it."

While Bure comes to grips with the fact the show is wrapping up, she’s got plenty of work to do. In addition to starring on the comedy, she’s tried her hand at getting behind the camera.

"I love directing," Bure, 43, marveled. "I've done two (episodes) so far, and I got another one coming up."

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner on "Fuller House," has made the jump behind the camera, directing a few episodes of the Netflix series. Netflix

"I love being behind the camera and feel really confident and good," she added.

And while “Fuller House” may be winding down, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve seen the last of the Tanner family.

Last month, John Stamos hinted that a prequel may be in the works.

"I'm also thinking about what happened before 'Full House,'" he told "Entertainment Tonight."

"There's too much happiness that that show has brought for a lot of people, right? So it's not going to go down easy. I'm not gonna let it," he added.

Bure doesn't have any insight into that, though, saying she and Stamos have not talked about collaborating on such a project.

Could a "Full House" prequel focusing on what happened before the original show took place be on the horizon? John Stamos has teased the possibility. ABC

“He hasn’t spoken to me about it, so I’ve heard it just like you guys have, so we’ll wait to hear what happens, I don’t know,” Bure told "Entertainment Tonight."